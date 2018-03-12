Intel might make offer for Broadcom in bid to thwart Qualcomm takeover

CHIPMAKER Intel is reportedly so unnerved by the prospect of a Broadcom/Qualcomm merger that it's considering, er, acquiring Broadcom.

So says the Wall Street Journal, which claims that Intel has been pondering making an offer for Broadcom one of several options in response to the company's hostile bid for Qualcomm.

If Broadcom was successful in its bid to acquire Qualcomm, the combined company would have a valuation of around $220bn, closing in on Intel's $245m, which means the combined company would pose a much bigger threat to Intel in the chip market.

The WSJ notes that Intel is concerned that the acquisition, if successful, would create a powerhouse in both smartphones and data centres, two areas where Intel hopes to grow.

On the other hand, acquiring Broadcom - a market leader in wireless and Bluetooth mobile chips - could give Intel a second chance at success in the mobile market.

The report, citing anonymous sources, says that Intel has been considering the acquisition since late last year, adding that the chipmaker might purchase Broadcom regardless of whether it succeeds in acquiring Qualcomm.

However, the WSJ notes that such a deal would be "enormous" and complex and may never happen.

Intel, responding to the rumours, said it does not comment on "rumours or speculation" related to mergers and acquisitions.

"That being said, we have made important acquisitions over the past 30 months — including Mobileye and Altera — and our focus is on integrating those acquisitions and making them successful for our customers and shareholders," a spokesperson added.

This latest twist in Broadcom's efforts to acquire Qualcomm comes after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has raised concerns about the deal, claiming it would put US national security at risk.

In a letter sent to the boards of both Broadcom and Qualcomm, CFIUS warns the government often probes companies that it thinks may pose a risk to US infrastructure. It mentioned an unnamed "actor", in particular, that it claims poses a risk.

While the companies the letter cites as a security risk are not disclosed in the letter, they are almost certainly Chinese and relate to Qualcomm's development of 5G mobile communications technologies.

"A shift to Chinese dominance in 5G would have substantial negative security consequences for the United States," claimed the letter.

In response to the letter, Broadcom said: "There can be no question that an American Broadcom-Qualcomm combination will provide far more resources for investments and development to that end." µ