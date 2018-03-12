InnovateUK kicks off smart cities mission in Oz to springboard British startups down under

SYDNEY: BRITISH INNOVATION BODY InnovateUK has kicked off its latest Future Cities Mission, this time hosting 16 tech startups and entrepreneurs in Australia to improve the prospect of smart cities world-over.

Propelling the UK-grown businesses on the other side of the world, the event kicked off in Sydney on Monday, and the INQUIRER was in attendance to hear the latest from some of Blighty's freshest faces in tech as to how Oz can help them grow as well as boost innovation on UK soil.

The 2018 Future Cities Mission was coordinated with the aim of flying some of the UK's most promising tech companies across the world to open them up to some new opportunities, build business partnerships and potential investment, as well as to help them grow their businesses globally.

The event started in Sydney but will move to Melbourne on Tuesday, two Eastern Australian cities that Innovate UK believes are the most forward-thinking in terms of their approach to sustainable living and smart infrastructure.

"The aim is to bring back lessons, business partnerships, investment and export opportunities to help grow their businesses and ultimately bolster UK productivity," said InnovateUK, explaining that the most "disruptive innovation" can only occur when diverse minds meet and get access to the support mechanisms that will help realise their ideas.



"Innovate UK recognises that the world's most challenging problems - from economic and social to environmental and health - can be solved by connecting innovative individuals and creating networks between them."



The "mission agenda" of the day included meetings with CityLab, Enterprise Geelong and Austrade, as well as business-to-business ‘jam sessions' with delegates from New South Wales, Queensland and Canberra; offering opportunities to build connections, expand business networks and secure the expertise needed for the innovators to scale internationally.

Startups in attendance included the likes of real-time road accident detectors Predina Tech, digital smart key innovator Doordeck, and creators of the Heathrow self-driving pods Westfield Technology Group.



Others in attendance were: JustPark, Inavya Ventures, Loqiva, Grid Smarter Cities, Open Energi, Bulweria, Citi Logik Limited, Multipass, SEaB Energy, Sunamp Ltd, Upside Energy Ltd, and Digital Node.

The initial discussions focused on sharing experiences, identifying problems and potential solutions in the transport sector, and how Australia and the UK could work together, taking learnings from one another in order to problem solve in their respective territories, or join forces to improve infrastructure across both countries.

The first three main problems identified were:

Under-utilised transport services, for example, multiple car ownership that could help with vehicle sharing to ease congestion Pressure on natural resources, for example the social, economic, environmental and political problems associated with inefficient transportation in cities The density of cities currently and how the misuse of transport is reducing quality of life, for example through pollution caused by congestion.

Deliberations will deepen in Melbourne later this week, with potential investments and learnings to be brought back to the UK in the form of new ideas and innovations. µ