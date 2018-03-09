Microsoft confirms Surface Hub 2 is coming despite manufacturing issues

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED it's working on a second version of its Surface Hub, despite struggling to meet the demand for the original model.

Redmond is planning to launch the new Surface Hub, the company's giant 4K smart displays, at its Build developer conference in May, according to Thurrot.com.

While Microsoft hasn't confirmed the rumoured May launch date, it has confirmed, uncharacteristically, that a new Surface Hub is on the way.

"Surface Hub created an entirely new device category and we're thrilled with the strong momentum we have seen across the globe. We're working on V2 and will share more in the first half of this year," said a Microsoft spokesperson.

We don't yet know much about the Surface Hub 2, codenamed internally as 'Aruba, but reports claim Microsoft is planning updates in both the hardware and software departments. The firm plans on bringing these new software features to the original Surface Hub too, with Microsoft Team integration also set to arrive in the coming months.

If anything like the original, expect the second-gen Surface Hub to be expensive. The current model, available in 55in and 84in configurations, are currently priced at £5,709 and £16,269 respectively.

Despite these high price-tags, Microsoft is anticipating that demand for Surface Hub will outstrip supply over the course of the year.

The first model, which Microsoft claims to have shipped to more than 5,000 customers, was originally supposed to ship in January last year but was delayed until March due to unforeseen "manufacturing issues".

Microsoft told Thurrott.com that the company will not be able to meet the "stronger demand for the device this year" due to difficulties in production at a huge scale.

The firm said it is informing customers about the inventory issues this week, and they can choose to either get the original Surface Hub or wait for the next-gen Surface Hub, once it's available. µ