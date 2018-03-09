Super Smash Bros is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch this year

JAPANESE GAMING OUTFIT Nintendo announced that Super Smash Bros is finally coming to the Switch this year.

The upcoming Smash Bros game was revealed during Nintendo's Direct presentation on Thursday. The firm didn't give much away, though, but a teaser trailer (below) confirms that with Splatoon's Inklings joining the fray, it's not just a port of the Wii U's Super Smash Bros 4.

The trailer also shows silhouettes of Mario and Link, with the latter looking closer to his appearance in the Switch's best-selling Breath of the Wild title.

Nintendo hasn't said exactly when Switch owners will be able to get their hands on Super Smash Bros, beyond confirming its "2018" release.

During its typically-bonkers Direct presentation, Nintendo also announced that a major free update is coming to Splatoon 2 later this year, alongside a paid-for DLC expansion for the single-player mode that lets players play as new character Agent 8, an Octoling without memories.

There's a bunch of other titles coming to Nintendo's Switch console this year too, including Mario Tennis Aces (22 June), Kirby Star Allies (16 March), Octopath Traveller (13 July), Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (13 July), South Park: The Fractured But Whole (24 April) and Dark Souls: Remastered (25 May).

Related: The Nintendo Switch won't be getting a sequel anytime soon

Nintendo will also continue to support its handheld console, the 3DS, announcing an unexpected port of Luigi's Mansion, a game originally launched with the GameCube in 2001, and an expanded version of Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story.

The biggest announcement for 3DS owners, however, was that the WarioWare series is returning, bringing 300 micrograms to the handheld consoles. Called WarioWare Gold, this will be available from 27 July. µ