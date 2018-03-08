Apple might drop the notch on 2019 iPhones in favour of full-screen design

APPLE IS REPORTEDLY planning to drop the notch from its 2019 OLED iPhones, just as a number of Android OEMs are starting to mimic controversial cutout.

ETNews reports that the company is working on a new design where the screen will "completely fill the front of new iPhones," which we hope is a deliberate move by Apple to troll the growing number of Android OEMs ripping off the 'notch' design purely for cosmetic reasons.

On the iPhone X, however, the notch services a purpose, housing a bunch of technologies including the front-facing camera, infra-red camera for Face ID, dot projector, flood illuminator, speaker, microphone, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

And breathe.

The report doesn't share any details as to how Apple plans to include all of this tech without a cutout at the top of the display. However, ET News claims that Apple will retain its Face ID tech, and speculates that the firm could do this by embedding the aforementioned sensors directly into the OLED display. Or by, er, drilling holes into it.

"Suppliers are interested in how Apple will be able to place receiver, front-camera, and Face ID feature and implement full-screen at the same time," the report says. "Some display industries think that Apple will either drill holes into OLED panels or use BM (Black Matrix) area within displays."

Related: Android P dev preview released with 'notch' support

It'll be a while until we find out, as Apple's notch-less iPhones won't debut until September 2019, according to the report.

Apple's 2018 iPhones, of which there are expected to be three, will retain the display cutout, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo claims that Apple's trio of upcoming iPhones will include 5.8in and 6.5in models with OLED displays and a cheaper 6.1in handset with an LCD display.

The biggest model - the so-called iPhone X Plus - is shaping up to be the most interesting of the three, with recent rumours pointing to a souped-up a 1242x2688 display. It's also expected that the handset's 6.5in OLED display will fit into a chassis with the same physical footprint as the iPhone 8 Plus. µ