Microsoft is bringing more AI to Windows 10 with Window ML for developers

MICROSOFT IS planning to expand artificial intelligence (AI) skills in an upcoming update of Windows 10.

A new AI platform called Windows ML (machine learning) is being released for developers and should be part of the Windows 10 Spring Update.

The app provides template AI models which can be used by developers to improve the intelligence of their apps. Additionally, developers will be able to import models created in other AI platforms to Windows ML and run them within Windows 10.

The possibilities this brings are manifold, ranging from improving the transcoding of video on-the-fly and tagging metadata, to improving Windows search.

Some of the models are already in use, from the real-language search tools in Office 365, through to the facial and fingerprint recognition in Windows Hello, but the arrival of Windows ML will make it easier for third parties to develop it into something special.

The rollout will begin with a demo version in Visual Studio 15.7, and by the end of 2018, you'll be able to use the AI in any Windows apps you're building.

Eventually, Microsoft expects that the AI will be able to adapt to the hardware on individual machines, from headsets to PCs to (smirk) mobiles but let's take it one step at a time, yes?

Expect information to drip out in the coming months at developer days, with the full skinny likely to be revealed at the annual Microsoft's Build conference in May.

Microsoft has been experimenting with Machine Learning for some time now with varying degrees of success.

You may remember not that long ago, it's AI-powered Twitter-teen Tay, which went from a charming experiment in teen angst to a psychotic projection of our worst racist, homophobic, druggie human condition, thus proving that when it comes to AI, the old computing adage remains - Garbage IN, Garbage OUT.

Then Zo arrived. She pulls the legs off insects. µ