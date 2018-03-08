Oculus Rift headsets go to Borksville as security certificate expires

OCULUS RIFT HEADSETS stopped working this week due to what appears to be an expired security certificate, preventing fans of virtual reality (VR) from escaping our bleak world.

People started complaining about the issue on Reddit, complaining of a pop-up message telling them that the VR headset "can't reach Oculus Runtime Service" which prevented the Oculus Rift from booting up.

"For security, we use a certificate to ensure that the software you receive actually comes from Oculus. That certificate has expired, and we're looking at a few different ways to resolve the issue," Oculus said on its website, acknowledging and apologising for the problem.

Such a problem would seem to be very much a human error on Oculus' side, with someone likely having forgotten to check the certificate's expiry date and failing to have a renewal process in place well ahead of time. Someone at Vive was probably giggling into their Cornflakes this morning.

But while embarrassing, fixing the problem was fairly straightforward and Oculus on Thursday pushed out an update to get Rift headsets up and running again.

However, the Facebook-owned company has come under a fair bit of fire from its customers who vented that the problem could have been resolved much earlier and a lack of 24/7 customer service isn't acceptable for a company now operating at a global scale.

"The worst part about this is not that the cert expired (things happen), but how Oculus responded (or not responded) to this issue. Why not have a procedure to alert all of the forums and Reddit when the issue comes up, and have a support person on-call 24/7 to check for outages such as this?" grumbled one Reddit user going by the name of CLTGUY.

"Glad Oculus couldn't be bothered to put a notification on their downloads site so the thousands of people who encountered the same thing I did last night didn't waste thousands of hours trying to fix a problem that was unfixable," another moaned.

We suspect that someone at Oculus is going to get a stern dressing down for the negligence, though the firm will also likely look a little bit closer at how it delivers customer services. µ