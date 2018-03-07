Modders coax Intel's Coffee Lake CPUs to run on incompatible motherboards

MODDERS HAVE MANAGED to get an eighth-generation Intel Coffee Lake CPU running on an incompatible motherboard.

Through considerable tweaking and time, some modders posted on the Overclock forum that they'd managed to coax a Coffee Lake CPU to run on Z270 and Z170 socket-based motherboards, when its only supposed to work on Intel's Z370 chipset.

Even though Coffee Lake chips have a processor pin configuration that fits older LGA 1151 motherboards, the power needs of the latest CPU architecture means it's not supposed to work with older motherboard sockets.

But the modders seem to have overcome the limited successes of previous chip-obsessives and managed to get the Coffee Lake Core i3-8300 CPU up and running on ASRock motherboards with last-generation sockets.

The modders claim they achieved this through CPU microcode tweaks, an upgrade to a motherboard's Management Engine and a BIOS update, and some fiddling of the iGPU's UEFI GOP driver. And they noted the tweaks have "proven to work well", though there's quite a caveat.

"A socketed BIOS chip is desirable as it could reduce the risk of bricking the board. Because of higher power limits I would not suggest this mod with i5 and i7 K series CPUs," a modder going by the name of 'rootmoto' explained.

The whole process seems a lot just to get a lower-end Core i3 processor running on previously unsuitable motherboards. But it showcases the skills of the modding community and their tenacity at digging out a workaround for various tech limitations.

And for skilled people on a budget who want to upgrade their CPU but not replace the motherboard a well, such a bootstrap method could open up Intel's latest chips to them.

However, a good deal of caution is required here as such modding could easily bork CPU and motherboard hardware, leaving ambitions tweakers with a collection of dead silicon. µ