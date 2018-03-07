Kaspersky soups-up bug bounty program with rewards of up to $100,000

RUSSIAN SECURITY OUTFIT Kaspersky has souped-up its bug bounty program to include rewards of up to $100,000 (around £72,000).

First launched in August 2016, Kaspersky's HackerOne-ran bug bounty programme initially promised rewards of up to $50,000 for uncovering critical vulnerabilities in its products.

This firm this week upped the top prize $100,000, which hackers can earn for the discovery of bugs "that enable remote code execution via the product database update channel, with the launch of malware code taking place silently from the user in the product's high privilege process and being able to survive the reboot of the system."

The discovery of other remote code execution bugs will be rewarded from $5,000 to £20,000, Kaspersky said, while hackers who spy bugs allowing local privilege escalation or that lead to the disclosure of sensitive data will earn themselves up to $5,000.

The new-and-improved bug bounty programme is applicable to any vulnerabilities found in Kaspersky Internet Security 2019 and Kaspersky Endpoint Security 11, running on the desktop version of Windows 8.1 or later.

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky Lab, said: "Finding and fixing bugs is a priority for us as a software company. We invite security researchers to make sure there are no vulnerabilities in our products.

"The immunity of our code and highest levels of protection that we offer customers is a core principle of our business - and a fundamental pillar of our Global Transparency Initiative."

Launched last year, Kaspersky's aforementioned Global Transparency Initiative is part of the firm's efforts to distance itself from allegations that it allows the Russian government to use its popular anti-virus software to conduct cyber espionage by allowing independent parties to review its products.

In addition, the company will also give outside organisations access to other aspects of its business, including software development. These reviews will begin in the first quarter of next year. µ