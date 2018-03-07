Roaming fees could return post-Brexit as UK gov confirms Digital Single Market exit

Little does he realise he's just racked up £300 in data charges

UK GOV has confirmed that Brits may have to pay roaming charges when travelling in the EU after Brexit.

Prime minister Theresa May last week confirmed that the UK would leave the EU's Digital Single Market following the completion of the Brexit process.

"On digital, the UK will not be part of the EU's Digital Single Market, which will continue to develop after our withdrawal from the EU," she said last week.

"This is a fast evolving, innovative sector, in which the UK is a world leader. So it will be particularly important to have domestic flexibility, to ensure the regulatory environment can always respond nimbly and ambitiously to new developments."

Thanks to the Digital Single Market, Brits travelling in Europe have not had to pay roaming charges since June 2017, after changes to regulation meant that UK mobile phone users could use their regular allowance of calls, texts and data for no extra cost from anywhere in the EU.

While UK gov hasn't confirmed" that roaming fees will be reintroduced, a DCMS spokesperson said that while "the government is committed to securing the best deal for British consumers, arrangements on mobile roaming would be subject to any negotiations."

What's more, a leaked document from the European Parliament says roaming regulations would "no longer apply with respect to the UK" after Brexit.

However, UK gov had noted that operators Three and Vodafone have publicly committed to not reimposing charges.

"We're passionate about improving our customers' experience when travelling abroad, so they can stay connected and use their phones just as they do at home," Three CEO David Dyson said last year.

"To reassure our customers, we have also committed to maintaining the availability of roaming in the EU at no additional cost following Brexit."

It's unclear whether EE and O2 will follow suit, but the House of Commons European Scrutiny Committee told Sky News that it does not believe that operators will be able to choose not to reimpose charges as technical reasons mean their operating costs will be pushed up considerably after being pushed out of the European regulatory framework.

Exiting the Digital Single Market also likely means that Brits won't benefit from the EU's impending rules on geo-blocking.

Set to be introduced in December this year, the new regulation prevents retailers with sites in multiple countries from forcing buyers to use the one in their own country when it would be cheaper to buy from elsewhere in the EU. µ