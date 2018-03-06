ARM reveals suite of Mali GPUs to push graphics crunching in an all manner of gadgets

CAMBRIDGE CHIP MAKER ARM has revealed a bevvy of processors geared for multimedia and image procession under its Mali Multimedia suite.

First off the blocks are the Mali-G52 and Mali G-31 graphics processors.

The former is aimed at enabling advanced use cases for "mainstream devices", in other words pushing graphics for swish mobile apps, smartphone-based augmented reality (AR) and powering machine learning algorithms which get on well with the parallel processing of GPUs.

The processor is being touted as 30 per cent better in performance density than previous generations and ARM said it offers a 15 per cent boost in energy efficiency to save power and reduce the thermal output of devices.

Expect to find processors based on the G52 design in smartphones and TVs that aim to push high-end visuals and handle features such as voice recognition with ease.

The Mali G-31 is the smaller sibling, aimed to cater for lower-end devices as well as those with space constraints. With efficient GPU tech based on ARM's Bitfrost architecture, the G-31 is the company's smallest processors to support the OpenGL ES 3.2 and Vulkan graphics application programming interfaces (APIs).

This should give developers the scope to enable small and low-powered gadgets to push pixels without sucking up large dollops of power. ARM claims the new processor is 20 per cent smaller and offers 20 per cent more performance than its predecessor the Mali G-51.

Next up is the Mali-V52, a "next-generation mainstream video processors" aimed at delivering 4K at 60 frames per second video encoding and decoding in a 38 per cent smaller silicon footprint than its larger V61 sibling, which is aimed at high-end devices while the V52 has been scaled down to fit the mid-range device market.

The Mali-D51 is ARMs new display processor which it is championing as its most efficient to date. Built on the Komeda architecture, the processor offers a 30 per cent power saving and 50 per cent improvement in memory latency than its predecessors.

Thanks to ARM's architecture, its display processors can handle tasks like user interface rendering rather than leave it in the hands of the main graphics processors, which can boost power efficiency in devices which don't rely on a just a GPU to take care of all the graphical wizardry.

This suite of new graphics, video and display processors designs will work in tandem with other ARM chip architectures and will likely soon find their way into chips offered by the likes of Qualcomm and Samsung's Exynos range. µ