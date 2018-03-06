Pizza Hut announces trainers that can control your TV and order pizza

IF YOU are the sort of person that likes to put on three times as much weight as you burn on a run, then Pizza Hut has a deal for you (deal only available before 5pm Mon-Thu).

The company has released a new version of its smart sneakers - the Pie Tops.

Yes, not content with using mozzarella cheese, which smells like feet already, the company is once again offering a way to make your feet smell like mozzarella.

Pie Tops II not only allow you to order pizza with a button hidden in the tongue, but can also pause your television (so you don't miss anything while you're ordering, sigh) using another button hidden in the other tongue.

The Pizza Hut ordering part works via Bluetooth, syncing with your phone. The TV part appears to be powered by a tiny IR blaster. If that's the case, that could mean problems if there's a coffee table in the way of the TV.

A mere 50 pairs will be made available either through US e-tailer Hypebeast, or by winning them, but unfortunately for our UK users, its a US-only deal as part of the college basketball "March Madness" event which Pizza Hut has just taken over sponsorship of.

Available in red and brown (apparently we're supposed to call it ‘wheat') the shoes are the handiwork of 'Shoe Surgeon' Dominic Chambrone, known for his LA custom sneaker business.

The release follows on from the Pizza Parka jacket released last October.

We can't help feeling Pizza Hut missed a trick here. If there was some sort of fitness tracker in the shoes, you'd be able to see just how much basketball you'd need to play to work off a slice or two.

Although they're primarily designed for basketball, you could use them to go running in, though you'd probably end up running slowly round and round your street because you couldn't find the house, and then by the time you finally get in, you'll be cold, soggy and feeling a bit tasteless. µ