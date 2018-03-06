Nintendo Switch bug sees users' play data reset to zero

THE NINTENDO SWITCH is suffering from a bug that has seen users' play data reset to zero.

The Switch, which celebrated its one-year anniversary over the weekend, has been a resounding success for Nintendo. It quickly earned the title of the US' fastest-selling console of all time and has already surpassed its Wii U successor in terms of overall sales.

The hybrid console hasn't been without its issues, though. After last year suffering borkage that saw the battery indicator display inaccurate information, a new bug has surfaced that has seen users' play data wiped.

Those who picked up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on launch day will have likely racked up hundreds of hours on the open-world game, but as reported by Kotaku, this has dropped 0 hours and the first played date has been shifted by a year.

Nintendo took to Twitter to acknowledge the issue (below), but also made it clear no data has been lost as a result of the bug.

Some Nintendo Switch owners' play activity information is displaying incorrectly. We are aware of the issue and we expect to have more information to share in the near future. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 3, 2018

The firm hasn't offered up any more information about the issue, but Reddit users have spied that "Nintendo's code is only looking for the day and month you last played the game and figuring out the time since then. It's ignoring the year."

News of this bug comes just days after the Wall Street Journal reported that Nintendo isn't planning to launch a second version of its Switch console anytime soon

Instead, Nintendo will look to fuel sales of the console with new peripherals, such as its newly-launched Labo DIY kit, some of which could connect to the console's USB-C port, according to the sources.

"But they said changes to the Switch itself—like a smaller version of the machine—were unlikely this year as Nintendo focuses on better manufacturing and shipping of the current model,'" the WSJ's report added. µ