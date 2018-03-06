GTA VI could arrive in 2022 with a return to Vice City

CRIME AND CHAOS automotive series Grand Theft Auto (GTA) could see a new game arrive by 2022. And it may return to Vice City.

That's according to YouTube channel The Know, which claims to er, know that GTA VI will be out in three to four years and will take place in the Miami-themed Vice City and in South America.

This speculation comes way ahead of any official announcements or indeed more well-founded rumours, which means such details have to be taken with a truckload of salt. A PhD in cynicism wouldn't hurt either as, Rockstar practises the Apple approach to keeping details about its games under lock and key.

Nevertheless, Rockstar will (hopefully) release Red Dead Redemption 2 this autumn, following up its critically acclaimed open-world Western game, which once done, should leave it some scope to focus on a new GTA game. After all, GTA V came out nearly five years ago, so it's arguably due a new entry in the series.

Given GTA V saw Rockstar return to Los Santos, a sharp satirical take on Los Angeles, there's a good chance that the game maker could return to Vice City, particularity as GTA Vice City was one of the more beloved games in the series with its inspirations drawn from '80s films and TV shows such as Scarface and Miami Vice.

And given Miami has been a popular location for South American drug cartels to ship cocaine to, the idea of a South American section in a new GTA game based in Vice City makes sense, particularly given how gloriously GTA will happily poke fun at all sorts of cliches, regardless of cultural or political insensitivity.

Other rumours around GTA VI suggest it could have the series' first female lead character, which would make a change from playing all-male gang bangers and criminal misfits.

We'll have to wait and see if Rockstar responds to these rumours to see if there's any credence to them. But we suspect we won't hear anything until after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 which promises to be a game that'll be more than enough to whittle away the years until 2022. µ