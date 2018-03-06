WhatsApp will soon give you longer to delete embarrassing messages

FACEBOOK-OWNED WhatsApp will soon give users up to an hour to delete dinkle pics embarrassing messages, according to reports.

In October last year, WhatsApp first gave users the ability to recall messages with its 'Delete for Everyone' feature, although users only had 420 seconds - or seven minutes - after the message been sent in order to do so.

Now, according to WABetaInfo, Android beta users with the WhatsApp version number 2.18.69 will have the feature extended from 420 seconds to 4,096 seconds - or, for some reason, 68 minutes and 16 seconds.

The report notes that the extended delete feature will work for all types of WhatsApp message, including GIFs, files, locations and videos.

After a message has been deleted users will see a message saying "this message was deleted" in place of the original message, but WhatsApp notes that this feature will only work if both the recipient and sender have the latest version of the app installed.

WaBetaInfo also notes that WhatsApp has also included 'Locked Recordings' in its latest Android beta release. The feature, already available on the firm's iOS app, allows users to 'lock' an ongoing voice recording so that they don't have to keep their thumb pressed down on the record icon.

Related: WhatsApp's dedicated Business app arrives for Android users in the UK

This will be accompanied by a 'Preview Recording' feature that lets users listen to their voice messages before sending them.

WhatsApp will also borrow from Facebook to equip its app with a Snapchat-esque 'Stickers' feature, according to the report.

This WhatsApp update is expected to roll out to all Android users by the end March, with iOS users also likely to get the expanded 'Delete for Everyone' functionality this month. µ