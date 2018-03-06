Spotify cracks down on Android apps that offer Premium features for free

MUSIC STREAMING SERVICE Spotify is cracking down on modified apps that enable non-paying users to access some features from its paid-for Premium subscription tier.

Spotify, which last week announced plans to go public, has 159 million active users, with 71 million of those being paid subscribers.

Those who pay for Spotify's Premium service get the benefit of no adverts, but Android users are able to get around this by using a modded APK.

Users can sideload a modded version of the Spotify app known as Dogfood, for example, that lets you log in to your Spotify account and stream music as you would normally. While this hack doesn't change accounts from free to Premium, nor offer all the bells and whistles of a paid-for Spotify subscription, its main appeal is the removal of advertisements.

It looks like Spotify has finally caught on, though, as the firm began sending emails to users of the Dogfood APK over the weekend.

"We detected abnormal activity on the app you are using so we have disabled it. Don't worry, your Spotify account is safe," the email, seen by TorrenFreak, reads.

"To access your Spotify account, simply uninstall any unauthorised or modified version and download and install the Spotify app from the official Google Play Store.

"If we detect repeated use of unauthorised apps in violation of our terms, we reserve all rights, including suspending or terminating your account."

What's more, Spotify wrote to Github on 1 March demanding that Dogfood be taken down from the repository.

TorrentFreak claims to have spoken with users who have modified versions and have received the email who say that their installation still works just fine. Others are reporting, however, that they can no longer log in with their modified version. µ