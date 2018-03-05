Google makes its AI and machine learning courses available to all

GOOGLE HAS announced that it is making its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) courses available to everyone, beyond Mountain View.

The new Learn with Google AI portal will let anyone with an interest, at almost any level, learn how to make the most of the glorious new horizon of AI and neural networking. Previously, the courses were designed for internal use to train Googlers, as Google continues its moves to be an "AI First" company.

Zuri Kemp from Google AI explains: "From deep learning experts looking for advanced tutorials and materials on TensorFlow, to "curious cats" who want to take their first steps with AI, anyone looking for educational content from ML experts at Google can find it here."

There's also a Machine Learning Crash Course (MLCC) which "provides exercises, interactive visualizations, and instructional videos that anyone can use to learn and practice ML concepts."

The free course has already been signed up for by 18,000 Googlers who have used the skills learned for projects as diverse as collaborating the cameras on Daydream headsets, to VR for Google Earth, to intelligently improving the streaming quality of YouTube video.

It's described as a "fast-paced, practical introduction to ML fundamentals for Googlers", originally designed by the engineering education team inside Google.

Google is promising that this is the beginning of the offer and that there will be additional courses and documentation in the coming months.

Google has been pushing Artificial Intelligence in all parts of its business ranging from Google Assistant on mobile through to big hairy audacious projects like Google Deep Mind, which has been working on intelligent wearables for sufferers of long-term health conditions to help NHS Doctors react to problems before they occur, rather than calling them in for routine appointments were nothing has really changed.

At a wider level, the same technology can also be leveraged by other companies inside Alphabet and beyond to all companies using the G Suite apps.

Chances are, you're using some aspect of Google's AI already. Even Google's AI has used its AI to create a better AI. µ