HTC U12 will make official debut on 23 May, official teaser confirms

HTC HAS ALL-BUT-CONFIRMED that the HTC U12 (or U12+) will make its official debut on 23 May.

In a post on Twitter (below), the company has preemptively shown off the guts of the device - which appears to include at least four camera sensors, a fingerprint scanner and microSD slot - underneath the 23.05.18 date.

Coming Soon. A phone that is more than the sum of its specs. pic.twitter.com/m2skJSK0qt — HTC (@htc) May 3, 2018

The teaser doesn't reveal much else about the incoming flagship, but previous leaks claim the HTC U11 sequel will feature a 6in 18:9 display, dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU paired with 6GB RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD) and a 3,420mAh battery.

4/4/18: Fresh images of the HTC U12 have surfaced online, giving us a good look at the upcoming flagship before it likely debuts in May.

The images come courtesy of Topa-3C, a Taiwanese case manufacturer, and confirm earlier leaks that the HTC U12 will pack a dual-lens camera, alongside a dual-LED flash and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

There's not much to see on the front of the device, which is expected to house a bezel-free 6in 18:9 display, although if you look close enough it looks like the HTC U12 could also pack a dual camera setup on the front.

Thankfully, unlike the majority of upcoming Android flagships, there doesn't appear to be an iPhone X-style notch on the device.

The HTC U12, or U12+ as it's been called in various leaks, is expected to see an official unveiling next month.

16/3/18: HTC's upcoming U12+ flagship has leaked in full, confirming its bezel-less design and dual camera setup.

An image of the device, codenamed 'Imagine', has appeared online courtesy of VentureBeat's Even Blass. The image, although blurry, shows that the HTC U12+ will follow in the footsteps of last year's U11+ with its largely bezel-free front and shiny backside.

There are dual cameras on the rear of the device, which reportedly weigh in at 16MP and 12MP, and a similar setup on the front of the device comprising of 8MP and 2MP snappers.

The front of the device is dominated by a 6in LCD panel with a WQHD+ resolution, and this will be powered by Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD).

There's also a 3,420mAh battery under the hood, almost on par with the 3,500mAh battery found inside the Galaxy S9+.

The HTC U12+ will likely run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, which will be topped the latest version of HTC's Edge Sense UI that's set to offer enhanced 'squeeze' functionality.

Despite earlier rumours (below) that the HTC U12+ would make its debut in April, Blass notes that HTC has encountered a "minor snag" that has pushed the launch date back until May.

5/3/18: Full specifications for HTC's next-gen flagship, the HTC U12, have surfaced online ahead of its likely unveiling in April.

Tipster and developer LlabTooFeR ‏took to Twitter over the weekend (below) to reveal specs for the so-called HTC U12, codenamed HTC Imagine.

HTC Imagine

CPU SD845

Display 5.99 QHD+

RAM up to 6GB

ROM up to 256GB

Dual Main Camera 12mp + 16mp (Sony IMX3xx)

Front Camera 8mp

Battery 3420mah

IP68

HTC Face Unlock

Edge Sense 2.0

Android 8.0 + Sense 10

Full treble support and A/B (Seamless) Updates

Single and Dual SIM version — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) March 4, 2018

If legit, expect HTC's upcoming flagship to stack up against the Galaxy S9 with its IP68 certification, 5.99in QHD+ display and dual camera setup, comprising of Sony-made 16MP and 12MP lenses. An 8MP camera will sit on the front of the device and will be utilised by HTC's Face Unlock feature that first debuted on the U11 Eyes.

Under the hood the HTC U12 will pack Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which will come paired with 6GB RAM, 256GB built-in storage and a 3,420mAh battery. The smartphone will run Android 8.0 out of the box, according to the leak, with HTC's Edge Sense UI 2.0 set to offer souped-up 'squeeze' functionality.

The phone is also said to come with support for Google's Project Treble, much like the Galaxy S9. Announced alongside Android 8.0, this is designed to make it easier for OEMs to update to newer versions of Android by minimising the number of tweaks that need to be made.

According to LlabTooFer, the HTC U12 will make its official debut in April this year.

However, HTC may have already offered up a glimpse of the smartphone at a 5G event in China earlier this year. The phone in question, if HTC's upcoming flagship, packs a Snapdragon 845 SoC and the Qualcomm's X20 LTE modem, adding weight to this latest specs spillage. µ