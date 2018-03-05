HTC U12 leak points to Snapdragon 845, Android 8.0 and dual cameras

FULL SPECIFICATIONS for HTC's next-gen flagship, the HTC U12, have surfaced online ahead of its likely unveiling in April.

Tipster and developer LlabTooFeR ‏took to Twitter over the weekend (below) to reveal specs for the so-called HTC U12, codenamed HTC Imagine.

HTC Imagine

CPU SD845

Display 5.99 QHD+

RAM up to 6GB

ROM up to 256GB

Dual Main Camera 12mp + 16mp (Sony IMX3xx)

Front Camera 8mp

Battery 3420mah

IP68

HTC Face Unlock

Edge Sense 2.0

Android 8.0 + Sense 10

Full treble support and A/B (Seamless) Updates

Single and Dual SIM version — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) March 4, 2018

If legit, expect HTC's upcoming flagship to stack up against the Galaxy S9 with its IP68 certification, 5.99in QHD+ display and dual camera setup, comprising of Sony-made 16MP and 12MP lenses. An 8MP camera will sit on the front of the device and will be utilised by HTC's Face Unlock feature that first debuted on the U11 Eyes.

Under the hood the HTC U12 will pack Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which will come paired with 6GB RAM, 256GB built-in storage and a 3,420mAh battery. The smartphone will run Android 8.0 out of the box, according to the leak, with HTC's Edge Sense UI 2.0 set to offer souped-up 'squeeze' functionality.

The phone is also said to come with support for Google's Project Treble, much like the Galaxy S9. Announced alongside Android 8.0, this is designed to make it easier for OEMs to update to newer versions of Android by minimising the number of tweaks that need to be made.

According to LlabTooFer, the HTC U12 will make its official debut in April this year.

However, HTC may have already offered up a glimpse of the smartphone at a 5G event in China earlier this year (above) The phone in question, if HTC's upcoming flagship, packs a Snapdragon 845 SoC and the Qualcomm's X20 LTE modem, adding weight to this latest specs spillage. µ