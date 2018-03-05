Skype is going to get better at running on older Android phones

MICROSOFT'S MESSENGER app Skype is now optimised to run on Android devices running older versions of the operating system.

The billion-download app has been updated to allow for lower disk and memory consumption to allow for "greater speed and better audio and video quality" on lower end devices and increased performance in "challenging network conditions" (just say 'low signal', FFS).

The update is being rolled out automatically, but in a slightly confusing move, this doesn't appear to be the same thing as Skype Lite, a separate app which is available primarily for Android Go devices but can be downloaded by anyone.

So it appears, looking at the support pages, that if you download the main Skype app, it will adjust itself to look more like Skype Lite to cut down on system resources.

We've found that Skype Lite is more reliable in the first place so there is an argument, a ruddy strong one, in fact, to just download Skype Lite and have done - as we've said before - no fan of the whistles and bells are we.

The cut-down version sticks to the basics - Chats, Calls and Contacts and none of this Snapchat malarky.

We've already had a good old moan about the state of Skype recently so you can read that here instead.

Skype Lite is one a growing number of cut down apps aimed at the newly launched Android Go range. The entire Google app infrastructure is cut down (as you'd expect) and other key apps including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn have also been given the treatment, as Google aims to take the platform to the "next billion" users.

It does give rise to the question, however, if all these apps are so bloated that they need trimming down, isn't there an argument that says that they should just be cut back properly in the first place?

Many coders will tell you the bane of their lives is finding people have written new code without removing the old code. Perhaps it's time that these everyday apps do a bit of spring cleaning too? µ