Android P: Google's first developer preview set for mid-March release

GOOGLE IS PLANNING to push out the first developer preview of Android P later this month.

That's according to VentureBeat's Evan Blass, who claims that Android P's first developer preview is on track for a mid-March release (below).

Android P Developer Preview 1 is targeting a mid-month release. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 3, 2018

Blass didn't mention a specific date, but given that Android Oreo's first developer preview launched on 21 March last year, Google is likely planning a similar timetable for Android P.

With Android P - reportedly known internally as 'Pistachio Ice Cream Sandwich - set to make its first official appearance in just a few weeks, probably, it's no surprise that we're starting to hear more about what Google's next major OS has in store.

According to code snippets spotted by users at XDA Developers, Android P could come with more advanced options for blocking scam calls.

While Google currently allows users to block calls on a per-number basis, the next version of Android could come with the ability to block calls from unknown numbers, private numbers, pay phones, or any numbers not in your contact list.

That ain't all we know about Android P, as earlier rumours claim the OS will also block idle apps from accessing smartphone's camera and microphone in a bid to prevent malicious software from sneakily taking photos or recording audio, and will offer support for iPhone X-style "notched" displays.

Elsewhere in Google's upcoming Android P update, which will be officially outed at the firm's I/O conference in May, expect more focus on Google Assistant, with the sources claiming the digital helper could show in up in the home screen search bar.

The update will also bring with it better battery life and support for foldable displays. Allegedly, at least. µ