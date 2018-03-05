Amazon will soon stop selling Nest products as spat with Google deepens

AMAZON HAS SAID it will soon stop selling Google-owned Nest's range of smart thermostats and gadgets, as the spat between the two firms deepens.

Business Insider reports that Amazon's retail team contacted Nest to say that orders from the online retail giant's top brass were to stop selling its smart home gadgets.

Amazon will continue to sell the Nest products it still has in stock, but once the inventory is flogged, it won't be replenishing.

In response, Nest said it will leave Amazon's retail platform completely as it wants to be able to sell all of its products on Amazon or none at all; presumably not wanting to frustrate consumers but also to stick to fingers up at Jeff Bezos and the Amazon crew.

Having snapped up smart doorbell firm Ring, Amazon's smart home portfolio looks to be rapidly expanding and as such it, will be looking at climbing to the top of the smart home gadgets pile. So not selling its competitor's products on its own massive marketplace does seem to make logical business sense.

This is hardly the first tit-for-tat spat between the two firms, as Amazon recently decided to not sell smart speakers from the Google Home line up nor Google's Pixel phones, likely aiming to get people to adopt its Echo speaker instead and encourage the use of the Alexa virtual assistant over the Google Assistant.

In response, Google pulled native YouTube support from the Amazon Fire TV and the Echo Show smart speaker.

In 2015, tensions between Google and Amazon kicked off, when Amazon yanked Google's Chromecast off its store citing the lack of Prime Video support. But those tensions were eased back in December 2017 when Amazon said it will start selling Chromecasts again.

Yet this new move by Amazon to stop selling Nest products is likely to bulk up the beef between it and the search giant. µ