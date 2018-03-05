Apple to launch 'cheaper' 13in MacBook Air this year

APPLE IS PLANNING to release a more affordable 13in MacBook Air this year, breathing life into the laptop line that has been neglected over the past couple of years.

At least that's what reliable Apple oracle and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities is saying. According to 9to5Mac, Kuo reckons a MacBook Air "with a lower price tag" could pop up in the second quarter of 2018.

This would suggest that the crew at Cupertino will not be looking at drastically redesigning the now venerable MacBook Air, but instead will give it a few tweaks, such as new Intel Core i chips, keeping costs low and thereby allowing the price to be decreased.

Virtually nothing has changed with the MacBook Air in terms of design since its debut way back in January 2008. Over the years Apple has bumped up the specification and removed the 11in and 15in versions leaving only the 13in model available.

And that model hasn't exactly seen a lot of attention, with the newest model sporting a dual-core processor from Intel's 2017 lineup. What's more, the MacBook Air's screen resolution sits at a mere 1440x900, which is pretty lacklustre compared to the QHD+ or 4K panels found in some Windows 10 machines.

Instead of giving the MacBook Air some TLC, Apple launched the Retina display-equipped MacBook and thoroughly updated its MacBook Pro lineup, which lost a lot of its previous bulk to become but a little chunkier than the Air.

But if Kuo is right, and he frequently is, then there's still life in the MacBook Air, albeit probably not enough to really get us properly excited, especially when the likes of the Microsoft Surface Laptop are offering Air-like dimensions but with a more impressive specification. µ