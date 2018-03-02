Google Updates: I/O is go, Linux in Chrome, free apps by the load

IN A WEEK when so much attention has been focused on Barcelona, there's a few stories that still managed to sneak in under the radar, Google-wise. For everything we've already covered you can go here.

Firstly, there's indications that we're going to start seeing Linux containers that can run in Chrome OS, much as Snaps do for Windows in Linux.

Its' been possible through a hack for a while, but this appears to be the real deal, with a "Project Crostini" being the name for the integration.

Now, let's stay absolutely calm, but we can officially report that Google I/O is going to be slightly later this year, but the dates are confirmed at 8-10 May. That's a big deal because as you well know, that means we're going to get to hear about what Mountain View has planned for the coming year. And yes, the almost certainly includes our first look at Android P.

Finally, if you've not had a go with Google's Music Lab experiments, do check them out - as there's a new addition this week - Song Maker. It's essentially a loop kit, similar to a lot of Android apps. It even looks (whispers) like a paired down Ableton Live.

You can use a Midi keyboard, add vocals and a whole load of other cool stuff. It looks like a great introduction for budding computer music makers. How long before we get our first chart hit from it?

Your three-for-free runneth over this week as the first is actually six apps. XNView makes a bunch of great camera apps. We've mentioned them before. But today 6 of them are on sale, together for free, saving you a cool £7.60 in the process. Titles includes are the pro editions of Gif Me!, BlackCam, Sketch Me!, TypIt, Gif Party, and Resize Me!

We've been a bit deprived of good apps recently so we're pleased to have found not just those six, but two more corkers are free this week. Firstly Matcon (£0.99) allows you to design your own logos, clip art, favicons and icons quickly and easily. This usually paid for version has lots of extra options and clip art.

Finally, following on from Google Song Maker, we've got one of those "why has no-one thought of this before" apps. Note Recognition (£1.79) can take a tune and turn it into sheet music. How does it do it? We've no idea. But it does. And we're impressed. µ