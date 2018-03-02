Windows 10 has had no overall growth in the last month. None.

THIS MONTH'S Netmarketshare figures are almost static, but are still worth a look. The very fact that they are so static will be frustrating, particularly for Microsoft, which is still desperately trying to find the carrot to bring businesses on to Windows 10.

Unlike with Windows 8, which was just terrible for businesses, Windows 7 remains not broken and so there's no rush to fix it. Mild threats like Office 2019 not being available outside Windows 10, or withdrawing the old Skype client, are just not a big enough deal to a big enough group to get people invested in the switch.

So with that in mind, let's start off with the desktop stats.

Windows 7 takes a slight drop to 41.61 (-0.78) on desktop devices, and although Windows 10 is looking healthier than this time last year with a 34.06 (-0.23) piece of the pie, it's actually a slight drop on last month. Windows 8.x grows slightly, to 6.92 (0.49) which is a slight rise, though we'd expect it to be a blip that will even out, and Windows XP grows slightly at 4.7 (0.65).

MacOS moves in exactly the way you'd expect. The latest macOS 10.13 hits 4.96 (+0.5) while 10.12 drops to 2.18 (-0.47), 10.11 drops to 1.39 (-0.08) and 10.10 drops to 0.83 (-0.04).

Linux gains slightly at 1.46 (+0.5) but is still a long way from its peak.

If we take out the ‘desktop' criteria and look at the top 5 operating systems across all form factors - Windows 7 remains top at 18.73 (-0.22), Windows 10 doesn't move at all at 15.33 (+/-0.00), iOS 11.2 leapfrogs Android into third place at 11.99 (1.56) with Android 7.0 Nougat at 10.69 (-1.45) and Android 6.0 Marshmallow at 8.89 (-0.46).

Then there's the big picture. The top operating systems across all devices and across all versions are Windows at 39.46 (0.22) with Android just behind at 36.1 (-1.22), iOS at 18.46 (0.91), macOS stagnant at 4.45 (+/-0.00) and Linux up slightly at 0.96 (0.08).

So really the message is everything is static. And the question has got to be "why?" - the biggest moves on the chart belong to Apple which has got upgrading down to a fine art, so why can't anyone else get it right? µ