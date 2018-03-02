Facebook ends short-lived alternative 'Explore' news feed idea

FACEBOOK has ended its short-lived experiment with its alternative news feed idea "Explore".

Rolled out in October as a trial across six different countries, the feature has been dropped after just a few months.

"We constantly try out new features, design changes and ranking updates to understand how we can make Facebook better for everyone. Some of these changes — like Reactions, Live Video, and GIFs — work well and go on to become globally available," explained Facebook's head of news feed, Adam Mosseri (yes that's his actual title) in a blog post.

"Others don't and we drop them. Today, we're ending one of those tests: the Explore Feed."

Mosseri said the Explore Feed feature was simply a trial response to the consistent feedback that the social media received from people over the past year who said they want to see more from friends and family related content in their feeds.

"The idea was to create a version of Facebook with two different News Feeds: one as a dedicated place with posts from friends and family and another as a dedicated place for posts from Pages," he said.

"You gave us our answer: People don't want two separate feeds."

[LOL]

The Facebook news feed head continued that, in surveys, people told Facebook they were less satisfied with the posts they were seeing, and having two separate feeds didn't actually help them connect more with friends and family.

Well then that's the end of that, it seems.



As part of its announcement not to follow the pointless waste of time experiment through, Facebook is also discontinuing the Explore Feed bookmark globally this week.

The news comes not long after Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg made his new year's resolution a pledge to "fix" Facebook.



Describing it as his "personal challenge for 2018", the 33-year-old kazillionaire said the social network was making too many errors enforcing policies and preventing misuse of its tools.



In what is almost definitely a response to the slew of criticism thrown at social media companies for allowing so-called fake news ahead of US and other elections to spread, Zuckerberg said he intended to focus on "important issues".



He listed these as "protecting our community from abuse and hate, defending against interference by nation states, or making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent". µ