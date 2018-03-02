Dropbox and Google sign a deal for for cross-platform compatibility

DROPBOX IS PARTNERING with Google to bring cross-compatibility with G Suite for the first time.

This will mean users will be able to use Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slide and Hangouts with Dropbox, instead of Google Drive, if they so wish.

By the same token, Dropbox users will be able to open files directly in G Suite apps, and for those on Dropbox Business, admins will be able to manage access to Google Docs, Sheets and Slides stored within Dropbox.

"We want to make it easy for our users to work across devices with the tools they love," said Tony Lee, VP of Engineering at Dropbox.

"This partnership with Google Cloud is one more way we're creating a unified home for content and the conversations around it. We're excited to work with Google to break down silos and centralise the information teams rely on every day."

Dropbox has pledged to bring online even more integrations including add-ons for Gmail which will allow you to send file links from within Gmail, just as you do with G Drive currently.

Additionally, Dropbox will integrate with Google Hangouts Chat, the Slack-a-like platform from Google that was finally removed from beta yesterday after more than a year.

Dropbox already works with Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Cloud, but bringing Google aboard is a significant step - not least of all for Google who is further bolstering the availability of their services as an alternative to Windows, via the Chromebook range.

And for Dropbox, it brings its storage to an even wider range of customer. It's notable that the challengers to what was once a virtual monopoly for Microsoft Office are realising that working together is the best way to take on their biggest challenge. And with a new version of Office set to arrive later this year, the battleground is being prepared.

The partnership is set to roll out in the second half of 2018. µ