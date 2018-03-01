Facebook to reintroduce controversial facial tagging feature in Europe

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook is planning to re-introduce facial recognition functionality to users in Europe, six years after the tech was banned following objections from EU regulators.

The new facial recognition features, which are currently rolling out to users outside the EU and Canada following an announcement from Facebook back in December, will allow users to find photos they haven't been tagged in and to get alerts when a stranger uses their photo as their profile picture, a la Catfish.

Um, no thanks, @facebook. I wonder how long this will be opt-in. pic.twitter.com/ek5kDzOOsF — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) February 27, 2018

The biometric functionality, which will also look to help those with visual impairments by describing photographs, will be made available strictly on an opt-in basis for European users, according to the Irish Times. Users will also be given the ability to switch off the feature at any time.

There's no word as to when the functionality will be reintroduced to European users, but Facebook's deputy chief privacy officer Rob Sherman confirmed that a rollout is on the cards.

"It's been offered for quite some time in other parts of the world," he told the Irish Times. "It's had a positive response. We believe these features are very valuable."

Back in 2012, Facebook was forced to discontinued use of its face recognition tagging tool after the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) said that that said the feature failed to fall in line with EU data privacy laws.

At the time, Facebook said it intends to turn the feature back on within the EU "once we have come to a best practice agreement with our regulators on how to notify and educate people using the tool."

As reported by Fast Company, Facebook's confirmation that it will reintroduce facial recognition functionality comes just a day after a federal judge ruled that the firm will be subject to a class action lawsuit about its biometric gathering and storage programme.

The company had filed to dismiss the case, but the US District judge ruled against it.