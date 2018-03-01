The Nintendo Switch won't be getting a sequel anytime soon

JAPANESE GAMING OUTFIT Nintendo isn't planning to launch a second version of its Switch console anytime soon, according to the Wall Street Journal.

While both Sony and Microsoft have both released updated versions of their consoles with the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, respectively, Nintendo reportedly isn't planning to follow suit.

Sources speaking to the WSJ said that Nintendo currently has "no plans" to release a Switch 2.0, at least not in the near future.

Instead, Nintendo will look to fuel sales of the console with new peripherals, such as its newly-launched Labo DIY kit, some of which could connect to the console's USB-C port, according to the sources.

"But they said changes to the Switch itself—like a smaller version of the machine—were unlikely this year as Nintendo focuses on better manufacturing and shipping of the current model,'" the WSJ's report adds.

While Nintendo hasn't commented on the report, the firm's CEO Tatsumi Kimishima recently said that he wanted to make the Switch's product cycle longer than the five-to-six-year span that's become customary in the games console industry.

Related: Nintendo Switch has been hacked to run full-fat Linux

While Nintendo's focus appears to be on peripherals, along with 'expanded network features', to boost Switch sales, the firm hasn't been struggling to flog its latest console. The Switch - which was recently crowned the US' fastest-selling console of all time - has already surpassed the Wii U in terms of sales.

At the end of January, Nintendo confirmed shifted 7.23 million units during the three months ending December, bringing lifetime sales of the console to 14.86 million. This trumps total lifetime sales of the Wii U, which moved 13.56 million units before Nintendo ended production last year. µ