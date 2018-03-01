Google's Hangouts Chat is rolling out to G Suite Users

GOOGLE HAS released its Slack competitor, Hangouts Chat, after a year of incubation.

The collaboration platform is Google's version of the growing number of augmented communications platforms such as Microsoft's Teams which have spun out of regular messenger apps in the wake of the success of Slack.

Google has been pushing to turn Hangouts into a business tool, starting with Hangouts Meetings which went live last year.

Unfortunately for Google, most consumer users are less excited about its replacements - Allo and Duo and have stuck with what they know.

For Google, AI is at the heart of what sets Hangouts Chat apart. It uses bots, including one for scheduling meetings and another for monitoring Google Drive documents.

Each chat room can hold 8,000 members which is a touch unwieldy and can integrate with a whole bunch of other services, including useful ones like Salesforce and Trello thought to more frivolous ones like Giphy.

Custom bots are also an option, with the platform fully set up for build-your-own-bot times.

Hangouts Chat slots into the GSuite of productivity apps which already includes the likes of Google Drive and Google Docs, all of which are deeply integrated as Google continues to sell itself as an enterprise alternative to Microsoft Office.

Google has already begun to add extra value to its consumer offerings based on GSuite.

Things like Smart Reply has been around for a while in Gmail, after graduating from the more experimental Inbox.

But when it comes to instant messaging, the whole thing is a bit of a mess. Allo and Duo offer features that most people aren't bothered about. Android Messages handles SMS messages, and there are rumours it's going to sync with the desktop but nothing concrete.

Meanwhile, Hangouts plods along on mobiles looking dated compared to Snapchat and Instagram, but vibrant compared to the apathy of Allo, which is for the most part a ghost town.

Say what you want about Skype (and we do), but at least it's a single, unified platform. µ