Sky buries the Netflix hatchet with a combined offer launching this year
Sky Q is the new Black Mirror
SKY AND NETFLIX have reached a landmark agreement to integrate the streaming service into Sky's flagship Sky Q service.
Up to now, Sky has been trying to go it alone with its own offerings, but research has shown that people don't see Sky Q as an alternative to Netflix, but rather a compliment.
As such, a carriage deal to integrate Netflix into Sky Q - including all search functions - will roll out later this year.
In addition, Netflix will be added as an option for Now TV box users for the first time, including the £14.99 streaming stick recently launched as part of the company's ongoing relationship with Roku.
Netflix, which is already available to Virgin Media and BT TV customers, will be 'seamlessly integrated' with a single-price subscription to include the extra content. Alternatively, users can migrate their existing account to be part of Sky, or sign in with their account as a separate payment.
Netflix will serve to bolster the current library of UHD (4K) content available to Sky Q customers.
After launching an ahead-of-its-time offering at launch, Sky Q had begun to stagnate somewhat, but Netflix is the latest in a glut of new features announced recently including native Spotify support, a "kids mode", an improved Sky Q app capable of running on smart TVs, and a promise of more to come.
It comes at a crucial time for the broadcaster which is currently in the midst of a bidding war between part-owner 21st Century Fox and cable giant Comcast.
Fox is, itself in the midst of a takeover bid from Disney, which is suggesting that if Fox doesn't take control of Sky, it may lose interest, such is the importance of the broadcaster.
Sky Q will see its biggest ever change later this year when it offers a dishless service for the first time, with all content transmitted via broadband, as opposed to the ‘hybrid' service it currently offers. µ
