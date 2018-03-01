Steve Wozniak woz scammed out of $71,400 worth of Bitcoin

SCAMMERS PILFERED $71,400 worth of Bitcoin from Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, highlighting the risky world of cryptocurrencies.

Woz told his story of Bitcoin theft at The Economic Times of India's global business summit, noting how he'd been scammed out $700 worth of Bitcoin now worth more than 100 times that amount.

Tech industry's rent-a-quote spouter explained that he'd seemingly sold seven Bitcoins to an online buyer who bought them from him using a credit card. So far so, so run of the mill.

But woe befell Woz when the buyer cancelled the credit card after the Bitcoin exchange had gone through, but before the payment had been processed. As the credit card was also stolen, there was no sure-fire way to track the thief.

Despite being one of technology's largest luminaries and a man with a view on all manner of tech things, Woz had fallen foul of a pretty simple scam. A 'facepalm' moment for sure.

However, unlike Bill Gates, Wozniak still has faith in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: "Bitcoins to me was a currency that was not manipulated by the governments. It is mathematical, it is pure, it can't be altered."

Woz had kept hold of his Bitcoins until late last year when he deiced to flog them, this time successfully.

"I said, 'I don't want to become one of those people that watches it, watches it and cares about the number.' I don't want that kind of care in my life," he said, explaining why he ditched his Bitcoin holdings.

There's a heck of a lot of fuss surrounding cryptocurrencies at the moment, with hack attacks going after processor power to mine crypto-coins rather than jack data. And there's even been the first Bitcoin robbery, whereby armed men forced a cryptocurrency trader to transfer his digital money into their possession. µ