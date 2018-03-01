Ofcom will force ISPs to give customers a minimum speed guarantee

UK TELECOMS WATCHDOG Ofcom has announced a new code of practice that will force ISPs to give customers clearer information about broadband speeds.

Making good on its promise to crack down on shonky broadband, Ofcom said on Thursday that, from March 2019, all broadband providers will have to give customers a minimum speed guarantee, regardless of whether they are signing up for copper, cable or fibre services.

If a customers' broadband speed drops below that promised guarantee, Ofcom will give ISPs one month to improve performance before they must allow customers to walk away without paying a penalty.

This right to exit a contract will also include landline and TV packages bought together with broadband for the first time, allowing customers to

Under the code of practice, ISPs will also be required to provide customers with realistic peak time - (8-10pm and 12-2pm) speed estimates. It notes that, for 2017, average download speeds for residential customers were 34.6Mbps during the 8-10pm peak period, compared to average maximum speeds of 39.1Mbps.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's Consumer Group Director, said: "Broadband customers must know what they're signing up to.

"These protections will close the gap between the broadband speeds people are sold, and what they actually receive. And to give people extra confidence, we are making it easier to walk away - without penalty - if companies fail to deliver."

ISPs will now have 12 months to implement these changes before the new requirements come into force from 1 March, Ofcom said.

Vodafone has beaten Ofcom to it, announcing this week that customers signing up for any of its Superfast broadband packages - Superfast 1 (up to 38Mbps) or Superfast 2 (up to 76Mbps) - will be given guaranteed minimum speeds of at least 25Mbps and 55Mbps, respectively.

What's more, if Vodafone fails to meet its self-set 'Ultimate Speed Guarantee', and speeds drop below 25Mbps, customers will be given a 15 per cent discount on their next monthly bill, it said. µ