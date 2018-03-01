LG G7 spied at MWC and it's yet another iPhone X rip-off

DESPITE RUMOURS that LG had cancelled its next G-Series flagship, the firm has been showing off a phone called the LG G7 at MWC.

Israeli publication Ynet published a video of the device, that's clearly marked as the LG G7 and said to be codenamed 'Neo'.

The phone, much like the Asus Zenfone 5 and upcoming OnePlus 6, has an iPhone X-like notch, which sits at the top of its 6in OLED display which boasts a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

An image of the rear of the device (above) shows off the handset's blue-hued glass black, which is home to a fingerprint sensor that sits underneath the camera.

Ynet has also confirmed that the so-called G7 features two 16MP cameras on its rear, an 8MP front-facing camera, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor, a 3,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. A second version of the device will also be made available that will offer 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

VentureBeat's Evan Blass said on Twitter that the device could be the smartphone that LG scrapped, adding weight to earlier rumours that firm binned the G7 in order to rebuild it from scratch.

This is interesting. Article/video from an Israeli journo at MWC showcasing the LG G7 (Neo). May be the device LG scrapped in favor of Judy. [h/t: @Hanan_haber]https://t.co/fNng7jw9As — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 28, 2018

Earlier this year, reports had claimed that LG Electronics vice chairman and CEO Jo Seong-jin has ordered the company's engineers to halt work on the existing G7 hardware and instead start building a new flagship from scratch.

This "direct order" reportedly came after Seong-jin said at CES that the firm will not launch new smartphones "just because other rivals do."

So, naturally, they stuck a notch on it instead.

It's unclear when the LG G7 will be released, if at all, and LG has yet to comment. µ