OnePlus 6 release date, specs and price: OxygenOS firmware 'confirms' iPhone X-style notch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 6

THE ONEPLUS 6 will be the Chinese phone maker's next flagship smartphone, and while it's not set to launch until June, there's already plenty of rumours surrounding the handset.

We've rounded up everything we know about the so-called OnePlus 6 so-far below.

Specs

- 6in 2880x1440 QHD+ 18:9 display with cutout

- Glass design with wireless charging support

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

- 6GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage (with microSD slot)

- Android 8.1 Oreo OS

- Dual-lens rear-facing camera

- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Release date

While early rumours claimed an 'early 2018' launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, speaking to CNET at this year's CES, confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be unveiled in "late Q2 2018", which means a June launch is more likely on the cards.



Price

There's no word yet as to how much the OnePlus 6 will retail for, but if anything like the OnePlus 5T before it, expect it to fetch around £500.

Latest news

13/3/18: OxygenOS code spotted by XDA-Developers has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 is going to have an iPhone X-style notch, whether you like it or not.

OnePlus released the first Android 8.1 Oreo build for the OnePlus 5T this week in the form of OxygenOS Open Beta 4. Within the firmware, XDA spotted references to 'enchilada', the likely codename for the OnePlus 6. Upon further inspection of the code, an image named "screendecor_up_img_enchilada_1" was spotted, which XDA claims was used as an overlay to test apps that integrate a notch. This kind of overlay was also seen in the Huawei P20's firmware files, the website notes, which is all-but-confirmed to also feature an iPhone X-esque screen cutout.

7/3/18: The already much-rumoured OnePlus 6 has already been benchmarked, confirming its Snapdragon 845 internals.

Android Central has the scoop, having obtained screenshots that show AnTuTu benchmark scores from the OnePlus 6, codenamed A6000. The handset earned an overall score of 276510, which the report notes the previous record score set by Xiaomi's upcoming Mi Mix 2S. This all but confirms that OnePlus' upcoming flagship will pack Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 845 processor.

This leak also corroborates earlier rumours that the OnePlus 6 will feature an iPhone X-esque display cutout, with Android Central noting that "the middle of the status bar is taller, and conspicuously blank, with the system clock relocating over to the left and a truncated set of icons on the right."

This screen will also boast a 19:9 aspect ratio, the screenshots confirm, which is effectively 18:9 with a little extra space up top for the notch.

28/2/18: The OnePlus 6 will join growing number of Android devices copying the iPhone X's notch.

Images of an alleged OnePlus 6 handset, obtained by ITHome, show that the handset will feature a small notch at the top of its otherwise bezel-free screen. This iPhone X-esque cut out will house the smartphone's front-facing camera and earpiece, according to the report.

This comes just hours after Asus unveiled its notch-touting Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 5Z smartphones, which are undoubtedly clones of Apple's latest flagship.

The OnePlus 6's display itself displays the handset's alleged specifications, which include 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and Android 8.1 Oreo. These specs seem somewhat middling compared to the OnePlus 5T, though, which packs 8GB RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage.

A second image showing off the rear of the phone, which appears to be crafted from glass, as opposed to the metal construction of the OnePlus 5T. On the rear, you'll also find a fingerprint scanner, a dual lens camera and, unsurprisingly, the OnePlus logo.

You can also see the rear of the phone, which appears to be glass, marking a change from the metal back of the 5T. It houses a fingerprint scanner, a dual-lens camera and the OnePlus logo.

The leak doesn't give much else away, but earlier rumours suggested that the upcoming OnePlus flagship will pack a 6in 2880x1440 QHD+ resolution display. What's more, thanks to the firm's loose-lipped CEO Pete Lau, it's already been confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor. µ