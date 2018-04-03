OnePlus 6 release date, specs and price: OnePlus releases official teaser as pricing details leak

Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 6

THE ONEPLUS 6 will be the Chinese phone maker's next flagship smartphone, and while it's not set to launch until June, there's already plenty of rumours surrounding the handset.

We've rounded up everything we know about the so-called OnePlus 6 so-far below.

Specs

- 6in 2880x1440 QHD+ 18:9 display with cutout

- Glass design with wireless charging support

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

- 6GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage (with microSD slot)

- Android 8.1 Oreo OS

- Dual-lens rear-facing camera

- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

- Dash Charge support

Release date

While early rumours claimed an 'early 2018' launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, speaking to CNET at this year's CES, confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be unveiled in "late Q2 2018", which means a June launch is more likely on the cards.



Price

According to a leak on Chinese social network Weibo, the OnePlus 6 will fetch $749 (around £530) when it goes on sale later this year.

However, a separate leak from GizmoChina is claiming that OnePlus 6 pricing will start at around £374 for the 64GB model, while 128GB and 256GB models will likely fetch around £430 and £499.

Latest news

3/4/18: OnePlus has put out its first official teaser for the OnePlus 6, hinting that a launch could soon be on the cards.

The teaser, posted on Twitter (above), not only confirms the OnePlus 6 name but also promises that the phone will deliver "the speed you need", likely a nod to its the handset's Snapdragon 845 internals. Some are speculating that this could also be a reference to the OnePlus 6's camera, which is expected to feature Galaxy S9-esque slow-motion smarts.

Seperately, GizmoChina is claiming that OnePlus 6 pricing will start at around £374 for the 64GB model, while 128GB and 256GB models will likely fetch around £430 and £499.

28/3/18: The OnePlus 6 will definitely have a display notch, as an image fired at The Verge shows the presence of a screen-eating cut-out.

Unless some leaker is yanking our chain the next OnePlus smartphone will have a notch that's pretty similar to that found on the iPhone X. While one of Apple's slogans is "Think Different" it appears that rival Android brands are not so keen of thinking outside of the box, or should that be notch.

Carl Pei, co-founder and public face of OnePlus told The Verge that the OnePlus 6's notch will be different to that of the iPhone X.

"How big a notch is always depends on your choices as a company. What you are essentially doing is moving the entire notification bar up, giving users more content on their screen," he said.

"Our notch, it will be there," he added, noting: "I'll be bigger than the Essential Phone, smaller than the iPhone."

So the next OnePlus will look to have a pretty much bezel-less display, not that the current OnePlus 5T has chunky bezels by any stretch of the imagination.

Pai noted that the decision to have a notch on the next OnePlus is to maximise the screen real-estate as opposed to load the phone with a fancy array of sensors that the iPhone X has to power its Face ID login feature.

But while the OnePlus 6 may indeed ape Apple on the notch front, it's not following suite in abandoning the headphone jack and a 3.5mm port is apparently present and correct in the handset.

That should win the favour of long-time OnePlus fans, who consider the brand to be a flag bearer of solid Android handsets not iPhone knock-offs.

Nevertheless, the user interface and widget-friendly layout of Android 8.0 Oreo arguably doesn't lend itself to notched displays, so OnePlus will need to apply a bit of software wizardry to make the notch in its OnePlus 6 less polarising.

21/3/18: The OnePlus 6 has allegedly cropped up on Weibo (below), revealing the handset's specifications and pricing details.

First spotted by Chinese website CNMO, the listing claims that the OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.2in display, despite earlier rumours of a 6in display, that will come powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC that teamed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This is likely the highest-spec variant of the device, with the handset also set to launch in 64GB and 128GB configurations.

The Weibo leak claims that the OnePlus 6 will pack dual 12MP and 20MP sensors, along with Dash Fast charging technology.

While no further specs have been outed in this latest leak, it claims that the OnePlus 6 will fetch $749 (around £530) when it goes on sale later this year.

20/3/18: The Oppo R15 (above) has been unveiled in China, and likely gives us a good idea of what the OnePlus 6 will look like given that OnePlus, an Oppo subsidiary, often borrows designs from the company. The OnePlus 5T, for example, is almost identical to Oppo's R11S smartphone.

Unsurprisingly, the Oppo R15 sports an iPhone X-imitating display notch, a feature tipped to feature on the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

Specs-wise, it packs a 6.28in 2280x1080 OLED display, Helio P60 or Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and a 3,450mAh battery. There's also dual cameras on the rear, comprising of 16MP and 5MP lenses, and a 20MP camera on the front.

13/3/18: OxygenOS code spotted by XDA-Developers has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 is going to have an iPhone X-style notch, whether you like it or not.

OnePlus released the first Android 8.1 Oreo build for the OnePlus 5T this week in the form of OxygenOS Open Beta 4. Within the firmware, XDA spotted references to 'enchilada', the likely codename for the OnePlus 6. Upon further inspection of the code, an image named "screendecor_up_img_enchilada_1" was spotted, which XDA claims was used as an overlay to test apps that integrate a notch. This kind of overlay was also seen in the Huawei P20's firmware files, the website notes, which is all-but-confirmed to also feature an iPhone X-esque screen cutout.

7/3/18: The already much-rumoured OnePlus 6 has already been benchmarked, confirming its Snapdragon 845 internals.

Android Central has the scoop, having obtained screenshots that show AnTuTu benchmark scores from the OnePlus 6, codenamed A6000. The handset earned an overall score of 276510, which the report notes the previous record score set by Xiaomi's upcoming Mi Mix 2S. This all but confirms that OnePlus' upcoming flagship will pack Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 845 processor.

This leak also corroborates earlier rumours that the OnePlus 6 will feature an iPhone X-esque display cutout, with Android Central noting that "the middle of the status bar is taller, and conspicuously blank, with the system clock relocating over to the left and a truncated set of icons on the right."

This screen will also boast a 19:9 aspect ratio, the screenshots confirm, which is effectively 18:9 with a little extra space up top for the notch.

28/2/18: The OnePlus 6 will join growing number of Android devices copying the iPhone X's notch.

Images of an alleged OnePlus 6 handset, obtained by ITHome, show that the handset will feature a small notch at the top of its otherwise bezel-free screen. This iPhone X-esque cut out will house the smartphone's front-facing camera and earpiece, according to the report.

This comes just hours after Asus unveiled its notch-touting Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 5Z smartphones, which are undoubtedly clones of Apple's latest flagship.

The OnePlus 6's display itself displays the handset's alleged specifications, which include 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and Android 8.1 Oreo. These specs seem somewhat middling compared to the OnePlus 5T, though, which packs 8GB RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage.

A second image showing off the rear of the phone, which appears to be crafted from glass, as opposed to the metal construction of the OnePlus 5T. On the rear, you'll also find a fingerprint scanner, a dual lens camera and, unsurprisingly, the OnePlus logo.

You can also see the rear of the phone, which appears to be glass, marking a change from the metal back of the 5T. It houses a fingerprint scanner, a dual-lens camera and the OnePlus logo.

The leak doesn't give much else away, but earlier rumours suggested that the upcoming OnePlus flagship will pack a 6in 2880x1440 QHD+ resolution display. What's more, thanks to the firm's loose-lipped CEO Pete Lau, it's already been confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor. µ