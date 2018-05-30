OnePlus 6 release date, specs and price: Face Unlock can be bypassed using a photo

Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 6

THE LONG-AWAITED OnePlus 6 is now official, following its launch last week, and thanks to the huge amount of spoilers and leaks building up to the grand unveiling, the latest OnePlus flagship has few surprises in store.

As expected, the OnePlus 6 is the firm's biggest smartphone yet thanks to its enlarged 6.2in display. However, it's the same size as its 5T predecessor thanks to its, er, iPhone X-style notch.

Elsewhere, you'll find a Snapdragon 845 CPU, upgraded dual 16MP and 20MP cameras and an all-new glass design, which will be made available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White colour options

We've rounded up everything you need to know about picking up the handset below. You can also check out our OnePlus 6 review.

Specs

- 6.2in 2280x1080 Full Optic AMOLED 19:9 display

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

- 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage

- Dual 16MP (f/1.7) and 20MP cameras with OIS, Advanced HDR

- 16MP front-facing camera with 'Portrait Mode'

- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

- Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS

- USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

- Cat 16 LTE support

- Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White colour options

Release date

The OnePlus 6 in Midnight Black and Mirror Black is now available from the firm's official website. The "limited edition" Silk White version will be available to buy from June.

Price

The OnePlus 6 will be made available in Midnight Black (8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations), Mirror Black (6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB) and Silk White (8GB/128GB). The 64GB model OnePlus 6 will set you back £419, while the 128GB and 256GB cost £519 and £569. respectively.

O2, the exclusive UK high street retailer of the OnePlus 6, has also started taking orders. Prices start from £40 a month with a £19.99 upfront cost, a tariff that bags you unlimited minutes and texts and 4GB data.

Latest news

30/5/18: We've been here before with Windows 10, and now it seems that OnePlus' Face Unlock feature can also be bypassed using a photograph. So says Twitter user Twitter @rikvduijn, who posted a video (below) showing shows the phone being unlocked by a black and white photo of his face, held in front of his friend's face. According to the savvy Twitter user, OnePlus is investigating the issue.

29/5/18: OnePlus has reportedly been forced to remove the 'always on display' feature from the OnePlus 6 after it caused battery issues. While there's no official the company, Reddit users have noted that the handset shipped with this mode still present in the software, before the option was removed in OnePlus' launch day update. While there's no official word from the company yet, a OnePlus customer service rep confirmed that "always on display on OnePlus 6 was removed due to battery saving concern."

22/5/18: OnePlus has, as promised, released an update for the freshly released OnePlus 6 that will remove the Apple iPhone X-style notch at the top of the new device's screen - along with a number of other new features and improvements.

The patch will enable users to blank out the entire top section of the screen, if the notch bothers them that much, while the time, battery life, notifications etcetera will shift down a line.

However, there's more to the update than just that. OnePlus has introduced a slow-motion recording mode to the camera that enables 720p resolution at 480 frames-per-second (yes, four hundred and eighty) or 1080p at a mere 240 frames-per-second.

The camera will also support quick capture in portrait mode and support for more actions for recently deleted files in the OnePlus 6 Gallery.

Users will also find the OnePlus Switch app that is intended to help users transfer data from previous OnePlus smartphones to their shiny new one.

And, if you can't wait for the update to arrive OTA, you can always download the files manually from the OnePlus website.

18/5/18: The OnePlus 6 made its debut just two days ago, but its already been put well and truly through its paces courtesy of JerryRigEverything (below).

The notorious YouTuber carried out a number of durability tests on the OnePlus flagship. The scratch test saw the handset's Gorilla Glass-protected chassis start showing signs of damage at level 6, with deeper marks appearing at level 7, which is pretty much to be expected. The notch, which controversial, didn't pick up any nicks however, nor did the handset's rear-mounted camera or fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 6 also stood up well to the burn test, lasting around 20 seconds its pixels permanently died. The metal frame of the OnePlus 6 is also hard enough to resist from bent, with JerryRigEverything noting that the test didn't result in any cracks or kinks even with an impressive amount of force being pushed onto handset.



16/5/18: OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus 6. On paper, it looks like an incremental update over the OnePlus 5 and 5T and despite the rumours to the contrary, there's no added IP67 certification, no wireless charging support and no Galaxy S9-rivalling 'Super Slo-Mo' mode.

Rather, OnePlus has focused on speed, with the Chinese firm telling INQ that it wants to give customers the best user experience possible with "no lag, and no frustrations."

To that end, the OnePlus 6 comes kitted out with Snapdragon's latest-and-greatest Snapdragon 845 CPU, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and a hefty 8GB RAM. The firm is promising a 30 per cent boost in performance compared to its last-gen release, and a 10 per cent improvement in battery life, despite the handset's souped-up, power-slurping display.

At 6.28in, the Full Optic AMOLED screen on the OnePlus is its biggest yet. It's also its highest-resolution - just - with its 2280x1080 resolution delivering a pixel density of 402ppi.

Despite the handset's sized-up screen, OnePlus says its latest flagship boasts the same footprint as the OnePlus 5T before it thanks to its slimmed down bezels and iPhone X-a-like notch. This display cutout, which houses the OnePlus 6's 16MP front-facing cam and speaker, is unlikely to go down well with all of OnePlus' vocal fans, so the firm said an incoming OTA update will add the functionality for users to hide it.

The OnePlus 6 is also the firm's first smartphone to come clad completely in glass, which has been beefed-up by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. Although there's no added waterproofing, OnePlus tells us that the handset does offer improved water-resistance thanks to a new foam sealant and the use of silicon around the handset's buttons. Just, er, don't take it swimming.

There have been a few other design tweaks too, with OnePlus shifting the Alert Slider to the right-hand side the phone, redesigning the fingerprint scanner and opting for a vertically-aligned camera on the rear of the phone.

This "optimal" positioning has enabled OnePlus to re-introduce OIS, last seen on the OnePlus 3T, and to make the main 16MP sensor 19 per cent larger than before. The secondary 20MP lens remains unchanged, but the front-facing 16MP camera has been upgraded to support OnePlus' new 'Portrait Mode' feature.

Although there were rumours that OnePlus planned to introduce a 'Super Slo Mo' mode capable of shooting footage at 960fps, the company, er, hasn't. Instead, its upgraded the camera to allow users to record one minute of slowed-down footage - compared to the industry-standard of 0.2s. While this will result in around 6 minutes of footage, OnePlus is equipping the OnePlus 6 with a new video editing tool for chopping down.

Software-wise, the Oreo-powered OnePlus 6 also features gesture controls, Face Unlock support and a new version of OnePlus' Gaming Mode that promises faster app loading times brings with it a new data prioritisation feature.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 6 offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, Dash Charge support, a dual-SIM port with dual-LTE support, and Cat 16 network support, making it the first OnePlus device to support Gigabit download speeds.

16/5/18: OnePlus has confirmed that the unveiling of the OnePlus 6 will be live-streamed. The event, taking place in London, will kick off at 5pm UK time, and you can watch the action right here:

15/5/18: The OnePlus 6 has been briefly listed on Amazon Germany, outing the handset's "Midnight Black" and "Mirror Black" (above) colour variants. The Amazon listing, which has since been removed, also revealed that the handset will be available to buy from 22 May, priced at €519 for the 64GB model and €569 for the 128GB version.

14/5/18: We're just days away from the official unveiling of the OnePlus 6, but it seems online leakers are keen to ensure there are no surprises in store. The latest leak, courtesy of SlashLeaks, shows off the OnePlus 6 in all its glory (below), 'confirming' the handset's glass design, iPhone X-a-like notch and vertically-aligned dual rear-facing cameras.

SlashLeaks also claims to have got its mitts on availability details. It says the OnePlus 6 will be available on 22 May (a day after OnePlus' pop-up events) priced at €519 (around £460) for the 64GB model, and €569 (£500) for the 128GB version.

11/5/18: The OnePlus 6 has been fully-outed in detailed CAD renders (below) from CompareRaja, just days before it's official unveiling on 16 May. The renders don't reveal much we don't already know - but confirms that the handset will sort an iPhone X notch cutout, a vertical dual camera on its rear and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

CompareRaja also gives us a full rundown of the OnePlus 6's specs, and again, there's not much we didn't know already. Expect Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6GB or 8GB RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB storage, a 3,350mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

10/5/18: OnePlus has revamped its trade-in programme in the UK ahead of the impending launch of the OnePlus 6, and is offering customers up to £245 off of the incoming flagship. You'll only bag this much if you have a OnePlus 5 (128GB) in good condition, while the lesser-spec 64GB model will bag you £149 if free of scratches and dents. The firm is offering trade-in prices of £149 and £189 for the 64GB and 128GB OnePlus 3T handsets, and £132 for the now-ageing OnePlus 3.

Carl Pei, OnePlus CEO, said: "We involved the Community since we began OnePlus and we're always looking for new ways to reward our users. The value of smartphone trade-ins can change over time, and we've ensured we'll always offer competitive trade-ins.

"Our Community have been on an incredible journey with us already and we're looking forward to launching the OnePlus 6 with them."

9/5/18: OnePlus has announced that the newly-launched Android P public beta will be available on the OnePlus 6 on launch day. The firm also said that it's created Team FSE (fast, smooth, efficient) in a bid to ensure that OnePlus devices offer the "fastest and smoothest user experience available."

Commenting on the unexpected move, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said: "By empowering and trusting in our community we learned users want a fast, smooth, and clean user experience - something we call 'burden-less'.

"Beyond building the best possible Android phone, we work to provide more value to users by ensuring the smartphone experience is not dominated by bloatware and intrusive notifications. The creation of Team FSE (fast, smooth, efficient) helps create a recurring theme across all user reviews of OnePlus phone experiences as fast and smooth."

8/5/18: A new, promptly-deleted image (below) shared by Amitabh Bachchan, Indian actor and OnePlus ambassador, all-but-confirms that the upcoming OnePlus 6 will be made available in both black and white variants. The image, spotted by Android Authority, gives us our first proper look at the long-rumoured white model, which appears to feature a gold trim and a glass and aluminium build. The picture also confirms that the OnePlus 6 will be made available in a glossy black variant.

4/5/18: Yet more images of the OnePlus 6 have surfaced online showing off what looks like a glass design, adding more weight to the rumours that the handset could support wireless charging. The hands-on pictures, via ITHome, don't reveal much else we don't already know - there's a display notch, dual cameras on the rear and a redesigned fingerprint sensor underneath. However, a second image shows the handset's specs - albeit in Chinese - and confirming that the OnePlus 6 will be made available with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and Google's Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

3/5/18: OnePlus has announced plans to open pop-up shops where buyers will be able to get their mitts on the OnePlus 6 ahead of the smartphone's general release The shops, of which there will be one in Shoreditch in London, will open on 21 May at 12pm, but OnePlus has warned that "stock will be limited" and advises that you get there "in advance" to ensure you secure a device.

2/5/18: TechTastic has got its mitts on yet more images of the OnePlus 6 ahead of its launch in two week's time, including one that shows the handset sized-up against the iPhone X (below). While the image doesn't reveal much we didn't already know about the OnePlus 6, it does confirm that its screen will be bigger than Apple's 5.8in offering, complete with a smaller notch cutout.

1/5/18: Alleged pricing details for the OnePlus 6 have surfaced online, courtesy of True-Tech. It has heard from a "reliable source" that the 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 36,999 in India (around £400), while the 128GB variant will fetch Rs 39,999 (around £440). There's no word as to how much the rumoured 256GB OnePlus 6 handset will cost.

30/4/18: The OnePlus 6 has been teased on video, thanks to a bunch of fans who got their hands on the device ahead of its release. The clip (below), posted to the official OnePlus YouTube channel, doesn't give too much away as the handset has been blurred out and the mention of certain features censored. However, the footage does suggest that the OnePlus 6 will be available in white, while another shot of the device confirms that it will retain - as expected - the 3.5mm headphone jack.

27/4/18: A live image of the OnePlus 6 (below) has surfaced online, courtesy of iGyuaan, ahead of its imminent 16 March unveiling, showing off the handset's almost bezel-less FullView display complete with an iPhone-style notch. Given that OnePlus has confirmed pretty much all there is to know about the incoming flagship, the image doesn't give much else away, but you can also expect a glass design with wireless charging support, Snapdragon 845 internals and a Galaxy S9-rivalling dual camera setup.

26/4/18: The OnePlus 6 will support Galaxy S9-esque super slo-mo video recording, a teaser image posted - and promptly deleted - by OnePlus India has confirmed. The image (below), spotted by Mobigyaan, doesn't reveal exact specs, but reads: "Slow down time and experience the Super Slo Mo feature of the OnePlus 6." Given that 'Super Slo-Mo' is also the name of Samsung's slow-motion functionality, it's expected that the OnePlus 6 will be capable of shooting footage at 960fps.

25/4/18: OnePlus has confirmed that its much-teased flagship, the OnePlus 6, will launch at an event in London on 16 May at 5pm BST. For the first time, the firm will be selling around 1,000 tickets to fans who want to attend, with prices starting at £16 if you buy before 27 April.

24/4/18: While a teaser earlier this week suggested OnePlus was planning to equip the OnePlus 6 with a ceramic chassis, the company's CEO Pete Lau has since confirmed that the flagship will feature a glass back, similar to that seen on the OnePlus X. In a post on the OnePlus forum, Lau says that the handset's glass design will offer up a "sense of value" and "premium hand-feel", and reveals that the glass black contains five printed layers of Nanotech Coating, a first in the smartphone industry.

"The additional layers give the back of the device a stronger impression of depth that our most demanding users will surely appreciate," he remarked.

Sketches shared by Lau (above) also suggest that the OnePlus 6 will be curvier than previous OnePlus devices, and hints that the flagship will also see more vibrant colour options. Although unconfirmed, the glass back is likely also a sign that the OnePlus 6 will be the first to support wireless charging.

23/4/18: OnePlus has pushed out yet another teaser ahead of the unveiling of the OnePlus 6, this time promising "expert craftsmanship" and "new materials". All signs point to a ceramic back that will offer wireless charging, similar to the Essential Phone, and the tweeted image (below) reveals that the rear of the phone will come with a "Designed by OnePlus" engraving.

If not ceramic, OnePlus likely will go for an iPhone X-style glass design, which would also bring wireless charging functionality to its smartphone lineup for the first time.

17/4/18: OnePlus, in an official teaser video posted to Twitter on Monday (below), has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be its first water-resistant device. It's unclear what level of waterproofing the OnePlus 6 will offer, but if it follows in the footsteps of the majority of Android devices, it could be either IP67 or IP68 certified.

Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we 😉 pic.twitter.com/QEnOdm3Xtk — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 16, 2018

16/4/18: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared the first OnePlus 6 camera samples (below) on Chinese social network Weibo, as spotted by Android Headlines. While the images don't give too much away, they all-but-confirm that the handset will feature a telephoto lens, much like the newly-announced Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium, enabling the camera to capture photos with a natural bokeh effect. According to earlier rumours, the OnePlus 6 will sport a dual-lens camera setup comprising of 20MP and 16MP lenses.

13/4/18: Casemaker Olixar has prematurely revealed its accessory lineup for the OnePlus 6 (above). in turn giving us a good look at the upcoming smartphone. The images reveal how the front and back of OnePlus' latest device will look, and show off the phones vertically-aligned dual camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and controversial 'notch' design.

These renders have appears as OnePlus confirmed that its last flagship, the OnePlus 5T, has sold out across Europe 'ahead of schedule', as it clears room for the incoming OnePlus 6. For those looking to pick up a 5T, O2 still has the handset in stock.

12/4/18: Hinting that a launch is imminent, OnePlus has posted yet another teaser (below) of its upcoming flagship, captioned: "More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6?"

More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6? pic.twitter.com/2HR2YE5Jb6 — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 11, 2018

The shadowy image doesn't give much away, but suggests that the OnePlus 6 likely will be slimmer than its 5T predecessor, while retaining the same dual-lens rear camera setup. We can also see that the alert slider appears to have swapped sides with the SIM tray, and that antenna lines will run along the top and bottom and the device.