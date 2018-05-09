OnePlus 6 release date, specs and price: Android P public beta confirmed for the OnePlus 6

Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 6

THE ONEPLUS 6 will be the Chinese phone maker's next flagship smartphone, and while it's not set to launch until June, there's already plenty of rumours surrounding the handset.

We've rounded up everything we know about the so-called OnePlus 6 so-far below.

Specs

- 6.2in 2280x1080 QHD+ 18:9 display with cutout

- Glass design with wireless charging support

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

- 8GB RAM, 256GB built-in storage

- Android 8.1 Oreo OS

- Dual-lens 20MP/16MP rear-facing camera with 'Super Slo Mo'

- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

- Dash Charge support

- Waterproofing

- Alert Slider

- Blue, White and Black colour options

Release date

The OnePlus 6 will make its official debut on 16 May at a launch event in London, the company has confirmed. According to rumours, the phone will be available to buy less than a week later on 21 May.



Price

According to a leak on Chinese social network Weibo, the OnePlus 6 will fetch $749 (around £530) when it goes on sale later this year.

A separate leak from GizmoChina claims that OnePlus 6 pricing will start at around £374 for the 64GB model, while 128GB and 256GB models will likely fetch around £430 and £499, while True-Tech reports that the 64GB and 128GB models will fetch around £400 and £440, respectively.

Latest news

9/5/18: OnePlus has announced that the newly-launched Android P public beta will be available on the OnePlus 6 on launch day. The firm also said that it's created Team FSE (fast, smooth, efficient) in a bid to ensure that OnePlus devices offer the ""fastest and smoothest user experience available."

Commenting on the unexpected move, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said: "By empowering and trusting in our community we learned users want a fast, smooth, and clean user experience - something we call 'burden-less'.

"Beyond building the best possible Android phone, we work to provide more value to users by ensuring the smartphone experience is not dominated by bloatware and intrusive notifications. The creation of Team FSE (fast, smooth, efficient) helps create a recurring theme across all user reviews of OnePlus phone experiences as fast and smooth."

8/5/18: A new, promptly-deleted image (below) shared by Amitabh Bachchan, Indian actor and OnePlus ambassador, all-but-confirms that the upcoming OnePlus 6 will be made available in both black and white variants. The image, spotted by Android Authority, gives us our first proper look at the long-rumoured white model, which appears to feature a gold trim and a glass and aluminium build. The picture also confirms that the OnePlus 6 will be made available in a glossy black variant.

4/5/18: Yet more images of the OnePlus 6 have surfaced online showing off what looks like a glass design, adding more weight to the rumours that the handset could support wireless charging. The hands-on pictures, via ITHome, don't reveal much else we don't already know - there's a display notch, dual cameras on the rear and a redesigned fingerprint sensor underneath. However, a second image shows the handset's specs - albeit in Chinese - and confirming that the OnePlus 6 will be made available with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and Google's Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

3/5/18: OnePlus has announced plans to open pop-up shops where buyers will be able to get their mitts on the OnePlus 6 ahead of the smartphone's general release The shops, of which there will be one in Shoreditch in London, will open on 21 May at 12pm, but OnePlus has warned that "stock will be limited" and advises that you get there "in advance" to ensure you secure a device.

2/5/18: TechTastic has got its mitts on yet more images of the OnePlus 6 ahead of its launch in two week's time, including one that shows the handset sized-up against the iPhone X (below). While the image doesn't reveal much we didn't already know about the OnePlus 6, it does confirm that its screen will be bigger than Apple's 5.8in offering, complete with a smaller notch cutout.

1/5/18: Alleged pricing details for the OnePlus 6 have surfaced online, courtesy of True-Tech. It has heard from a "reliable source" that the 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 36,999 in India (around £400), while the 128GB variant will fetch Rs 39,999 (around £440). There's no word as to how much the rumoured 256GB OnePlus 6 handset will cost.

30/4/18: The OnePlus 6 has been teased on video, thanks to a bunch of fans who got their hands on the device ahead of its release. The clip (below), posted to the official OnePlus YouTube channel, doesn't give too much away as the handset has been blurred out and the mention of certain features censored. However, the footage does suggest that the OnePlus 6 will be available in white, while another shot of the device confirms that it will retain - as expected - the 3.5mm headphone jack.

27/4/18: A live image of the OnePlus 6 (below) has surfaced online, courtesy of iGyuaan, ahead of its imminent 16 March unveiling, showing off the handset's almost bezel-less FullView display complete with an iPhone-style notch. Given that OnePlus has confirmed pretty much all there is to know about the incoming flagship, the image doesn't give much else away, but you can also expect a glass design with wireless charging support, Snapdragon 845 internals and a Galaxy S9-rivalling dual camera setup.

26/4/18: The OnePlus 6 will support Galaxy S9-esque super slo-mo video recording, a teaser image posted - and promptly deleted - by OnePlus India has confirmed. The image (below), spotted by Mobigyaan, doesn't reveal exact specs, but reads: "Slow down time and experience the Super Slo Mo feature of the OnePlus 6." Given that 'Super Slo-Mo' is also the name of Samsung's slow-motion functionality, it's expected that the OnePlus 6 will be capable of shooting footage at 960fps.

25/4/18: OnePlus has confirmed that its much-teased flagship, the OnePlus 6, will launch at an event in London on 16 May at 5pm BST. For the first time, the firm will be selling around 1,000 tickets to fans who want to attend, with prices starting at £16 if you buy before 27 April.

24/4/18: While a teaser earlier this week suggested OnePlus was planning to equip the OnePlus 6 with a ceramic chassis, the company's CEO Pete Lau has since confirmed that the flagship will feature a glass back, similar to that seen on the OnePlus X. In a post on the OnePlus forum, Lau says that the handset's glass design will offer up a "sense of value" and "premium hand-feel", and reveals that the glass black contains five printed layers of Nanotech Coating, a first in the smartphone industry.

"The additional layers give the back of the device a stronger impression of depth that our most demanding users will surely appreciate," he remarked.

Sketches shared by Lau (above) also suggest that the OnePlus 6 will be curvier than previous OnePlus devices, and hints that the flagship will also see more vibrant colour options. Although unconfirmed, the glass back is likely also a sign that the OnePlus 6 will be the first to support wireless charging.

23/4/18: OnePlus has pushed out yet another teaser ahead of the unveiling of the OnePlus 6, this time promising "expert craftsmanship" and "new materials". All signs point to a ceramic back that will offer wireless charging, similar to the Essential Phone, and the tweeted image (below) reveals that the rear of the phone will come with a "Designed by OnePlus" engraving.

More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6? pic.twitter.com/2HR2YE5Jb6 — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 11, 2018

If not ceramic, OnePlus likely will go for an iPhone X-style glass design, which would also bring wireless charging functionality to its smartphone lineup for the first time.

18/4/18: The first official OnePlus 6 advert has surfaced online just weeks before the handset is expected to debut. The ad (below), which appears to be destined for the Indian market and doesn't give much away, other than the fact that "speed" will of the OnePlus 6's main selling points. However, the 20-second-clip does suggest that it'll be exclusive to Amazon in India, although this unlikely will be the case here in Blighty.

oneplus 6 official teaser nowhere yet in any social media #OnePlus6 pic.twitter.com/tEH0NZLZ08 — Pratham Pincha (@_2001pratham) April 15, 2018

17/4/18: OnePlus, in an official teaser video posted to Twitter on Monday (below), has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be its first water-resistant device. It's unclear what level of waterproofing the OnePlus 6 will offer, but if it follows in the footsteps of the majority of Android devices, it could be either IP67 or IP68 certified.

Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we 😉 pic.twitter.com/QEnOdm3Xtk — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 16, 2018

16/4/18: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared the first OnePlus 6 camera samples (below) on Chinese social network Weibo, as spotted by Android Headlines. While the images don't give too much away, they all-but-confirm that the handset will feature a telephoto lens, much like the newly-announced Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium, enabling the camera to capture photos with a natural bokeh effect. According to earlier rumours, the OnePlus 6 will sport a dual-lens camera setup comprising of 20MP and 16MP lenses.

13/4/18: Casemaker Olixar has prematurely revealed its accessory lineup for the OnePlus 6 (above). in turn giving us a good look at the upcoming smartphone. The images reveal how the front and back of OnePlus' latest device will look, and show off the phones vertically-aligned dual camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and controversial 'notch' design.

These renders have appears as OnePlus confirmed that its last flagship, the OnePlus 5T, has sold out across Europe 'ahead of schedule', as it clears room for the incoming OnePlus 6. For those looking to pick up a 5T, O2 still has the handset in stock.

12/4/18: Hinting that a launch is imminent, OnePlus has posted yet another teaser (below) of its upcoming flagship, captioned: "More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6?"

More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6? pic.twitter.com/2HR2YE5Jb6 — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 11, 2018

The shadowy image doesn't give much away, but suggests that the OnePlus 6 likely will be slimmer than its 5T predecessor, while retaining the same dual-lens rear camera setup. We can also see that the alert slider appears to have swapped sides with the SIM tray, and that antenna lines will run along the top and bottom and the device.

11/4/18: A leaked render of the OnePlus 6 (below) has hinted that the upcoming flagship could boast a triple-digit DxOMark rating. Currently, the triple lens-equipped Huawei P20 Pro is DxOMark's highest-ranking device with a rating of 109, and it looks like the OnePlus 6 - with its rumoured dual camera setup and adjustable focus - could give the device a run for its money.

The render, which comes courtesy of Chinese social network Weibo, also gives us a good look at the OnePlus 6's largely bezel-less front and hints at an imminent launch with its "see you soon" tagline.

10/4/18: We might finally have a launch date for the OnePlus 6, courtesy of GizChina. It's managed obtained a poster from Chinese retailer JingDong Mall, which claims that despite earlier rumours of a June unveiling, the OnePlus 6 will make its debut in Shenzhen on 5 May at 2pm. OnePlus has yet to confirm the leak, so we'd take this with a pinch of salt for now.

9/4/18: New images of the OnePlus 6 have shown up on Weibo, via CNMO, confirming that along with the usual black and white colour variants, the upcoming flagship will be made available in a new blue variant (below). The freshly-leaked images also 'confirm' that the OnePlus 6 will sport an edge-to-edge display complete with iPhone X-style notch and a red-coloured Alert Slider similar to that seen on Google's Pixel smartphones and a dual camera setup on its rear accompanied by a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

6/4/18: It's unlikely OnePlus will have many surprises in store at its upcoming OnePlus 6 launch, as the company has confirmed (below) that the handset's 'alert slider' will allow users to adjust the camera focus, as well as to alter the handset's volume settings.

Seperately, OnePlus also revealed that its upcoming flagship will sport iPhone X-esque gesture controls. While no further details were confirmed, these likely will mimic the controls recently introduced on the OnePlus 5T which allow users to can swipe to go back in the interface, go home or to switch between recent apps.

5/4/18: Following a backlash from its customers after reports all-but-confirmed that the OnePlus 6 would feature an iPhone X-style notch, OnePlus has confirmed that it'll let users of its upcoming flagship hide the opinion-dividing display cutout.

OnePlus CEO - just a day after confirming the handset's key specs - said in a post on the company's forum: "We respect your feedback, and would like to give everyone the ability to choose. This function will enable you to black out the background of the notifications and status bar.

You won't be able to hide the notch straight away though, with Lauri noting that the functionality will be added in future software update "released after the launch of the OnePlus 6".

4/4/18: In a post on the company's official forums, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed some of the key specs of the upcoming OnePlus 6. He's already revealed that the handset will pack a Snapdragon 845 processor, and this week confirmed that this will come paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The latter spec is the most interesting, as it will be the first time the firm has included this much internal storage in one of its handsets, with previous models topping out at 128GB.

"Choosing the best hardware is the easy part, the real challenge is in making the best hardware perform in ways that adds value to the experience of the user," Lau said.

3/4/18: OnePlus has put out its first official teaser for the OnePlus 6, hinting that a launch could soon be on the cards.

The teaser, posted on Twitter (above), not only confirms the OnePlus 6 name but also promises that the phone will deliver "the speed you need", likely a nod to its the handset's Snapdragon 845 internals. Some are speculating that this could also be a reference to the OnePlus 6's camera, which is expected to feature Galaxy S9-esque slow-motion smarts.

Seperately, GizmoChina is claiming that OnePlus 6 pricing will start at around £374 for the 64GB model, while 128GB and 256GB models will likely fetch around £430 and £499.

28/3/18: The OnePlus 6 will definitely have a display notch, as an image fired at The Verge shows the presence of a screen-eating cut-out.

Unless some leaker is yanking our chain the next OnePlus smartphone will have a notch that's pretty similar to that found on the iPhone X. While one of Apple's slogans is "Think Different" it appears that rival Android brands are not so keen of thinking outside of the box, or should that be notch.

Carl Pei, co-founder and public face of OnePlus told The Verge that the OnePlus 6's notch will be different to that of the iPhone X.

"How big a notch is always depends on your choices as a company. What you are essentially doing is moving the entire notification bar up, giving users more content on their screen," he said.

"Our notch, it will be there," he added, noting: "I'll be bigger than the Essential Phone, smaller than the iPhone."

So the next OnePlus will look to have a pretty much bezel-less display, not that the current OnePlus 5T has chunky bezels by any stretch of the imagination.

Pai noted that the decision to have a notch on the next OnePlus is to maximise the screen real-estate as opposed to load the phone with a fancy array of sensors that the iPhone X has to power its Face ID login feature.

But while the OnePlus 6 may indeed ape Apple on the notch front, it's not following suite in abandoning the headphone jack and a 3.5mm port is apparently present and correct in the handset.

That should win the favour of long-time OnePlus fans, who consider the brand to be a flag bearer of solid Android handsets not iPhone knock-offs.

Nevertheless, the user interface and widget-friendly layout of Android 8.0 Oreo arguably doesn't lend itself to notched displays, so OnePlus will need to apply a bit of software wizardry to make the notch in its OnePlus 6 less polarising.

21/3/18: The OnePlus 6 has allegedly cropped up on Weibo (below), revealing the handset's specifications and pricing details.

First spotted by Chinese website CNMO, the listing claims that the OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.2in display, despite earlier rumours of a 6in display, that will come powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC that teamed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This is likely the highest-spec variant of the device, with the handset also set to launch in 64GB and 128GB configurations.

The Weibo leak claims that the OnePlus 6 will pack dual 12MP and 20MP sensors, along with Dash Fast charging technology.

While no further specs have been outed in this latest leak, it claims that the OnePlus 6 will fetch $749 (around £530) when it goes on sale later this year.

20/3/18: The Oppo R15 has been unveiled in China, and likely gives us a good idea of what the OnePlus 6 will look like given that OnePlus, an Oppo subsidiary, often borrows designs from the company. The OnePlus 5T, for example, is almost identical to Oppo's R11S smartphone.

Unsurprisingly, the Oppo R15 sports an iPhone X-imitating display notch, a feature tipped to feature on the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

Specs-wise, it packs a 6.28in 2280x1080 OLED display, Helio P60 or Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and a 3,450mAh battery. There's also dual cameras on the rear, comprising of 16MP and 5MP lenses, and a 20MP camera on the front.

13/3/18: OxygenOS code spotted by XDA-Developers has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 is going to have an iPhone X-style notch, whether you like it or not.

OnePlus released the first Android 8.1 Oreo build for the OnePlus 5T this week in the form of OxygenOS Open Beta 4. Within the firmware, XDA spotted references to 'enchilada', the likely codename for the OnePlus 6. Upon further inspection of the code, an image named "screendecor_up_img_enchilada_1" was spotted, which XDA claims was used as an overlay to test apps that integrate a notch. This kind of overlay was also seen in the Huawei P20's firmware files, the website notes, which is all-but-confirmed to also feature an iPhone X-esque screen cutout.

7/3/18: The already much-rumoured OnePlus 6 has already been benchmarked, confirming its Snapdragon 845 internals.

Android Central has the scoop, having obtained screenshots that show AnTuTu benchmark scores from the OnePlus 6, codenamed A6000. The handset earned an overall score of 276510, which the report notes the previous record score set by Xiaomi's upcoming Mi Mix 2S. This all but confirms that OnePlus' upcoming flagship will pack Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 845 processor.

This leak also corroborates earlier rumours that the OnePlus 6 will feature an iPhone X-esque display cutout, with Android Central noting that "the middle of the status bar is taller, and conspicuously blank, with the system clock relocating over to the left and a truncated set of icons on the right."

This screen will also boast a 19:9 aspect ratio, the screenshots confirm, which is effectively 18:9 with a little extra space up top for the notch.

28/2/18: The OnePlus 6 will join growing number of Android devices copying the iPhone X's notch.

Images of an alleged OnePlus 6 handset, obtained by ITHome, show that the handset will feature a small notch at the top of its otherwise bezel-free screen. This iPhone X-esque cut out will house the smartphone's front-facing camera and earpiece, according to the report.

This comes just hours after Asus unveiled its notch-touting Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 5Z smartphones, which are undoubtedly clones of Apple's latest flagship.

The OnePlus 6's display itself displays the handset's alleged specifications, which include 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and Android 8.1 Oreo. These specs seem somewhat middling compared to the OnePlus 5T, though, which packs 8GB RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage.

A second image showing off the rear of the phone, which appears to be crafted from glass, as opposed to the metal construction of the OnePlus 5T. On the rear, you'll also find a fingerprint scanner, a dual lens camera and, unsurprisingly, the OnePlus logo.

You can also see the rear of the phone, which appears to be glass, marking a change from the metal back of the 5T. It houses a fingerprint scanner, a dual-lens camera and the OnePlus logo.

The leak doesn't give much else away, but earlier rumours suggested that the upcoming OnePlus flagship will pack a 6in 2880x1440 QHD+ resolution display. What's more, thanks to the firm's loose-lipped CEO Pete Lau, it's already been confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor. µ