OnePlus 6 price, specs and news: OnePlus 6 'Red' edition goes on sale

Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 6

THE LONG-AWAITED OnePlus 6 is official, and thanks to the huge amount of spoilers and leaks building up to the grand unveiling, the latest OnePlus flagship has few surprises in store.

As expected, the OnePlus 6 is the firm's biggest smartphone yet thanks to its enlarged 6.2in display. However, it's the same size as its 5T predecessor thanks to its, er, iPhone X-style notch.

Elsewhere, you'll find a Snapdragon 845 CPU, upgraded dual 16MP and 20MP cameras and an all-new glass design, which will be made available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White colour options

We've rounded up everything you need to know about picking up the handset below. You can also check out our OnePlus 6 review.

Specs

- 6.2in 2280x1080 Full Optic AMOLED 19:9 display

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

- 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage

- Dual 16MP (f/1.7) and 20MP cameras with OIS, Advanced HDR

- 16MP front-facing camera with 'Portrait Mode'

- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

- Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS

- USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

- Cat 16 LTE support

- Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White colour options

Release date

The OnePlus 6 in Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White is now available from the firm's official website.

Price

The OnePlus 6 is available in Midnight Black (8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations), Mirror Black (6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB) and Silk White (8GB/128GB). The 64GB model OnePlus 6 will set you back £419, while the 128GB and 256GB cost £519 and £569. respectively.

O2, the exclusive UK high street retailer of the OnePlus 6, has also started taking orders. Prices start from £40 a month with a £19.99 upfront cost, a tariff that bags you unlimited minutes and texts and 4GB data.

Latest news

10/7/18: As promised, the 'Red' edition OnePlus 6 is now on sale in the UK. The Apple-esque handset, which features a shimmery red finish with silver accents, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, can be picked up now for £519 SIM-free. OnePlus is promising that orders will "ship immediately" - until it inevitably sells out.

2/7/18: OnePlus has taken a leaf from Apple's book with the unveiling of a new, red-coloured OnePlus 6 handset. The device, which boasts a shimmery crimson finish with silver accents and ships with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, will be made available in Blighty from 10 July, priced at £519 SIM-free.

29/6/18: OnePlus has pledged to deliver Pixel-like software updates to the OnePlus 6, committing to two years of major Android updates. The firm's new 'Software Maintenence Schedule' - which also covers the OnePlus 3/3T and OnePlus 5/5T - also promises users of its smartphones an additional year of security updates. During the third year, Android security updates will be delivered every two months, OnePlus said.

The company said in a blog post: "As per the maintenance schedule, there will be 2 years of regular software updates from the release date of the phone (release dates of T variants would be considered), including new features, Android versions, Android security patches and bug fixes and an additional year of Android security patch updates every 2 months."

18/5/18: OnePlus has released a fix for the "serious' bootloader vulnerability affecting its OnePlus 6 flagship. The flaw, uncovered earlier this month, allowed hackers with physical access to the device a tethered connection to a PC to take control of the device by booting any kernel image without even needing to have USB debugging left on. OnePlus has rushed out OxygenOS 5.1.7 to patch the bug, with the update also fixing an issue related to 'Do Not Disturb' scheduling.

15/5/18: OnePlus flogged more than one million units the OnePlus 6 in less than a month, company founder and CEO Pete Las boasted to Business Insider. In fact, this one million figure was reached in just 22 days, according to Lau, while the firm's two previous flagships took three months each to reach the same milestone.

12/6/18: As expected, OxygenOS 5.1.6 has arrived on the OnePlus 6, bringing with it an iPhone X-style portrait mode for the handset's front-facing camera. The update, which is rolling out now in select markets, also includes the ability to schedule Do Not Disturb mode, the option to show the battery percentage in the status bar, and the ability to automatically answer incoming calls when connecting a Bluetooth device.

11/6/18: The OnePlus 6 suffers from a serious security flaw that could let attackers bypass the handset's locked bootloader with any modified boot image.

That's according to Edge Security LLC president and XDA Developers forum member Jason Donenfeld, who claim that the vulnerability allows an attacker with physical access to a OnePlus 6 and a tethered connection to a PC to take control of the device. What's more, if the boot image is modified with insecure ADB and ADB as root by default, then an attacker with physical access will have total control over the device.

The #OnePlus6 allows booting arbitrary images with `fastboot boot image.img`, even when the bootloader is completely locked and in secure mode. pic.twitter.com/MaP0bgEXXd — Edge Security (@EdgeSecurity) 9 June 2018

OnePlus has acknowledged the issue, and said a "software update will be rolling out shortly."

8/6/18: An incoming update to OnePlus' OxygenOS will bring an iPhone X-style portrait mode to the firm's OnePlus 6 flagship. Gizmodo reports that a new update to HydrogenOS, the Chinese variant of OnePlus' custom UI, just landed with new portrait functionality - and OnePlus typically releases similar updates to OxygenOS. The new HydrogenOS update also brings with it gaming optimisations, phone call voice optimisation, the option to automatically add Bluetooth calls in headphone mode and a battery percentage icon in the status bar.

6/6/18: The Silk White version of the OnePlus 6 sold out in less than 24 hours, the company boasted on Wednesday, as did the firm's Bullet Wireless earphones. The company said it expects to have more stock of the "limited edition" OnePlus 6 model available on 12 June.

"It's incredible to see the passion for OnePlus products, we've listened to what people want and the response is humbling," Carl Pei, OnePlus founder, said in statement. "Both the limited-edition Silk White and our first batch of Bullets Wireless sold out in just 24 hours. The demand has been so strong that we're working hard to release more stock of both." said Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus.

5/6/18: OnePlus' 'limited edition' Silk White OnePlus 6 is now available to buy. Over on the firm's online shop, the handset - which packs "pearl powder" to create a shimmering effect, alongside 8GB RAM and 128GB storage - can be picked up for £519 SIM-free.

1/6/18: OnePlus had promised that the Silk White version of the OnePlus 6 would be available to buy this month, and a listing at its online store confirms it'll arrive in five days time on 5 June. At launch, the company said the iridescent model would be made available in "limited quantities", but it's not yet clear how many will be made available.

30/5/18: We've been here before with Windows 10, and now it seems that OnePlus' Face Unlock feature can also be bypassed using a photograph. So says Twitter user Twitter @rikvduijn, who posted a video (below) showing shows the phone being unlocked by a black and white photo of his face, held in front of his friend's face. According to the savvy Twitter user, OnePlus is investigating the issue.

I printed my face to unlock my OnePlus 6 for the lulz... it worked ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/rAVMq8JKBr — rik (@rikvduijn) May 29, 2018

29/5/18: OnePlus has reportedly been forced to remove the 'always on display' feature from the OnePlus 6 after it caused battery issues. While there's no official the company, Reddit users have noted that the handset shipped with this mode still present in the software, before the option was removed in OnePlus' launch day update. While there's no official word from the company yet, a OnePlus customer service rep confirmed that "always on display on OnePlus 6 was removed due to battery saving concern."

22/5/18: OnePlus has, as promised, released an update for the freshly released OnePlus 6 that will remove the Apple iPhone X-style notch at the top of the new device's screen - along with a number of other new features and improvements.

The patch will enable users to blank out the entire top section of the screen, if the notch bothers them that much, while the time, battery life, notifications etcetera will shift down a line.

However, there's more to the update than just that. OnePlus has introduced a slow-motion recording mode to the camera that enables 720p resolution at 480 frames-per-second (yes, four hundred and eighty) or 1080p at a mere 240 frames-per-second.

The camera will also support quick capture in portrait mode and support for more actions for recently deleted files in the OnePlus 6 Gallery.

Users will also find the OnePlus Switch app that is intended to help users transfer data from previous OnePlus smartphones to their shiny new one.

And, if you can't wait for the update to arrive OTA, you can always download the files manually from the OnePlus website.

18/5/18: The OnePlus 6 made its debut just two days ago, but its already been put well and truly through its paces courtesy of JerryRigEverything (below).

The notorious YouTuber carried out a number of durability tests on the OnePlus flagship. The scratch test saw the handset's Gorilla Glass-protected chassis start showing signs of damage at level 6, with deeper marks appearing at level 7, which is pretty much to be expected. The notch, which controversial, didn't pick up any nicks however, nor did the handset's rear-mounted camera or fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 6 also stood up well to the burn test, lasting around 20 seconds its pixels permanently died. The metal frame of the OnePlus 6 is also hard enough to resist from bent, with JerryRigEverything noting that the test didn't result in any cracks or kinks even with an impressive amount of force being pushed onto handset.

16/5/18: OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus 6. On paper, it looks like an incremental update over the OnePlus 5 and 5T and despite the rumours to the contrary, there's no added IP67 certification, no wireless charging support and no Galaxy S9-rivalling 'Super Slo-Mo' mode.

Rather, OnePlus has focused on speed, with the Chinese firm telling INQ that it wants to give customers the best user experience possible with "no lag, and no frustrations."

To that end, the OnePlus 6 comes kitted out with Snapdragon's latest-and-greatest Snapdragon 845 CPU, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and a hefty 8GB RAM. The firm is promising a 30 per cent boost in performance compared to its last-gen release, and a 10 per cent improvement in battery life, despite the handset's souped-up, power-slurping display.

At 6.28in, the Full Optic AMOLED screen on the OnePlus is its biggest yet. It's also its highest-resolution - just - with its 2280x1080 resolution delivering a pixel density of 402ppi.

Despite the handset's sized-up screen, OnePlus says its latest flagship boasts the same footprint as the OnePlus 5T before it thanks to its slimmed down bezels and iPhone X-a-like notch. This display cutout, which houses the OnePlus 6's 16MP front-facing cam and speaker, is unlikely to go down well with all of OnePlus' vocal fans, so the firm said an incoming OTA update will add the functionality for users to hide it.

The OnePlus 6 is also the firm's first smartphone to come clad completely in glass, which has been beefed-up by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. Although there's no added waterproofing, OnePlus tells us that the handset does offer improved water-resistance thanks to a new foam sealant and the use of silicon around the handset's buttons. Just, er, don't take it swimming.

There have been a few other design tweaks too, with OnePlus shifting the Alert Slider to the right-hand side the phone, redesigning the fingerprint scanner and opting for a vertically-aligned camera on the rear of the phone.

This "optimal" positioning has enabled OnePlus to re-introduce OIS, last seen on the OnePlus 3T, and to make the main 16MP sensor 19 per cent larger than before. The secondary 20MP lens remains unchanged, but the front-facing 16MP camera has been upgraded to support OnePlus' new 'Portrait Mode' feature.

Although there were rumours that OnePlus planned to introduce a 'Super Slo Mo' mode capable of shooting footage at 960fps, the company, er, hasn't. Instead, its upgraded the camera to allow users to record one minute of slowed-down footage - compared to the industry-standard of 0.2s. While this will result in around 6 minutes of footage, OnePlus is equipping the OnePlus 6 with a new video editing tool for chopping down.

Software-wise, the Oreo-powered OnePlus 6 also features gesture controls, Face Unlock support and a new version of OnePlus' Gaming Mode that promises faster app loading times brings with it a new data prioritisation feature.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 6 offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, Dash Charge support, a dual-SIM port with dual-LTE support, and Cat 16 network support, making it the first OnePlus device to support Gigabit download speeds.

16/5/18: OnePlus has confirmed that the unveiling of the OnePlus 6 will be live-streamed. The event, taking place in London, will kick off at 5pm UK time, and you can watch the action right here:

15/5/18: The OnePlus 6 has been briefly listed on Amazon Germany, outing the handset's "Midnight Black" and "Mirror Black" (above) colour variants. The Amazon listing, which has since been removed, also revealed that the handset will be available to buy from 22 May, priced at €519 for the 64GB model and €569 for the 128GB version.

14/5/18: We're just days away from the official unveiling of the OnePlus 6, but it seems online leakers are keen to ensure there are no surprises in store. The latest leak, courtesy of SlashLeaks, shows off the OnePlus 6 in all its glory (below), 'confirming' the handset's glass design, iPhone X-a-like notch and vertically-aligned dual rear-facing cameras.

SlashLeaks also claims to have got its mitts on availability details. It says the OnePlus 6 will be available on 22 May (a day after OnePlus' pop-up events) priced at €519 (around £460) for the 64GB model, and €569 (£500) for the 128GB version.

11/5/18: The OnePlus 6 has been fully-outed in detailed CAD renders (below) from CompareRaja, just days before it's official unveiling on 16 May. The renders don't reveal much we don't already know - but confirms that the handset will sort an iPhone X notch cutout, a vertical dual camera on its rear and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

CompareRaja also gives us a full rundown of the OnePlus 6's specs, and again, there's not much we didn't know already. Expect Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6GB or 8GB RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB storage, a 3,350mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

10/5/18: OnePlus has revamped its trade-in programme in the UK ahead of the impending launch of the OnePlus 6, and is offering customers up to £245 off of the incoming flagship. You'll only bag this much if you have a OnePlus 5 (128GB) in good condition, while the lesser-spec 64GB model will bag you £149 if free of scratches and dents. The firm is offering trade-in prices of £149 and £189 for the 64GB and 128GB OnePlus 3T handsets, and £132 for the now-ageing OnePlus 3.

Carl Pei, OnePlus CEO, said: "We involved the Community since we began OnePlus and we're always looking for new ways to reward our users. The value of smartphone trade-ins can change over time, and we've ensured we'll always offer competitive trade-ins.

"Our Community have been on an incredible journey with us already and we're looking forward to launching the OnePlus 6 with them."

8/5/18: A new, promptly-deleted image (below) shared by Amitabh Bachchan, Indian actor and OnePlus ambassador, all-but-confirms that the upcoming OnePlus 6 will be made available in both black and white variants. The image, spotted by Android Authority, gives us our first proper look at the long-rumoured white model, which appears to feature a gold trim and a glass and aluminium build. The picture also confirms that the OnePlus 6 will be made available in a glossy black variant.

4/5/18: Yet more images of the OnePlus 6 have surfaced online showing off what looks like a glass design, adding more weight to the rumours that the handset could support wireless charging. The hands-on pictures, via ITHome, don't reveal much else we don't already know - there's a display notch, dual cameras on the rear and a redesigned fingerprint sensor underneath. However, a second image shows the handset's specs - albeit in Chinese - and confirming that the OnePlus 6 will be made available with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and Google's Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

2/5/18: TechTastic has got its mitts on yet more images of the OnePlus 6 ahead of its launch in two week's time, including one that shows the handset sized-up against the iPhone X (below). While the image doesn't reveal much we didn't already know about the OnePlus 6, it does confirm that its screen will be bigger than Apple's 5.8in offering, complete with a smaller notch cutout.

1/5/18: Alleged pricing details for the OnePlus 6 have surfaced online, courtesy of True-Tech. It has heard from a "reliable source" that the 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 36,999 in India (around £400), while the 128GB variant will fetch Rs 39,999 (around £440). There's no word as to how much the rumoured 256GB OnePlus 6 handset will cost.

30/4/18: The OnePlus 6 has been teased on video, thanks to a bunch of fans who got their hands on the device ahead of its release. The clip (below), posted to the official OnePlus YouTube channel, doesn't give too much away as the handset has been blurred out and the mention of certain features censored. However, the footage does suggest that the OnePlus 6 will be available in white, while another shot of the device confirms that it will retain - as expected - the 3.5mm headphone jack.

27/4/18: A live image of the OnePlus 6 (below) has surfaced online, courtesy of iGyuaan, ahead of its imminent 16 March unveiling, showing off the handset's almost bezel-less FullView display complete with an iPhone-style notch. Given that OnePlus has confirmed pretty much all there is to know about the incoming flagship, the image doesn't give much else away, but you can also expect a glass design with wireless charging support, Snapdragon 845 internals and a Galaxy S9-rivalling dual camera setup.

26/4/18: The OnePlus 6 will support Galaxy S9-esque super slo-mo video recording, a teaser image posted - and promptly deleted - by OnePlus India has confirmed. The image (below), spotted by Mobigyaan, doesn't reveal exact specs, but reads: "Slow down time and experience the Super Slo Mo feature of the OnePlus 6." Given that 'Super Slo-Mo' is also the name of Samsung's slow-motion functionality, it's expected that the OnePlus 6 will be capable of shooting footage at 960fps.

25/4/18: OnePlus has confirmed that its much-teased flagship, the OnePlus 6, will launch at an event in London on 16 May at 5pm BST. For the first time, the firm will be selling around 1,000 tickets to fans who want to attend, with prices starting at £16 if you buy before 27 April.

24/4/18: While a teaser earlier this week suggested OnePlus was planning to equip the OnePlus 6 with a ceramic chassis, the company's CEO Pete Lau has since confirmed that the flagship will feature a glass back, similar to that seen on the OnePlus X. In a post on the OnePlus forum, Lau says that the handset's glass design will offer up a "sense of value" and "premium hand-feel", and reveals that the glass black contains five printed layers of Nanotech Coating, a first in the smartphone industry.

"The additional layers give the back of the device a stronger impression of depth that our most demanding users will surely appreciate," he remarked.

Sketches shared by Lau (above) also suggest that the OnePlus 6 will be curvier than previous OnePlus devices, and hints that the flagship will also see more vibrant colour options. Although unconfirmed, the glass back is likely also a sign that the OnePlus 6 will be the first to support wireless charging.

23/4/18: OnePlus has pushed out yet another teaser ahead of the unveiling of the OnePlus 6, this time promising "expert craftsmanship" and "new materials". All signs point to a ceramic back that will offer wireless charging, similar to the Essential Phone, and the tweeted image (below) reveals that the rear of the phone will come with a "Designed by OnePlus" engraving.

More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6? pic.twitter.com/2HR2YE5Jb6 — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 11, 2018

If not ceramic, OnePlus likely will go for an iPhone X-style glass design, which would also bring wireless charging functionality to its smartphone lineup for the first time.