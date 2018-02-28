OnePlus 6 leak 'confirms' iPhone X-style notch, glass design

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus' upcoming flagship smartphone will join the growing number of Android devices copying the iPhone X's notch.

Images of an alleged OnePlus 6 handset, obtained by ITHome, show that the handset will feature a small notch at the top of its otherwise bezel-free screen. This iPhone X-esque cut out will house the smartphone's front-facing camera and earpiece, according to the report.

This comes just hours after Asus unveiled its notch-touting Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 5Z smartphones, which are undoubtedly clones of Apple's latest flagship. Asus knows it too, telling The Verge: "Some people will say it's copying Apple, but we cannot get away from what users want."

The OnePlus 6's display itself displays the handset's alleged specifications, which include 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and Android 8.1 Oreo. These specs seem somewhat middling compared to the OnePlus 5T, though, which packs 8GB RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage.

A second image showing off the rear of the phone, which appears to be crafted from glass, as opposed to the metal construction of the OnePlus 5T. On the rear, you'll also find a fingerprint scanner, a dual lens camera and, unsurprisingly, the OnePlus logo.

The leak doesn't give much else away, but earlier rumours suggested that the upcoming OnePlus flagship will pack a 6in 2880x1440 QHD+ resolution display. What's more, thanks to the firm's loose-lipped CEO Pete Lau, it's already been confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor.

Lau, speaking to CNET at this year's CES, also confirmed OnePlus 6 will be unveiled in "late Q2 2018", which means a June launch is likely on the cards.

He also said that the incoming smartphone could represent a watershed moment for the OnePlus, as the firm plans to begin talks with US carriers this year.

"If the right opportunity and right timing come along, we'll be very happy to experiment," Lau said. µ