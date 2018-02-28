Bill Gates throws shade at cryptocurrencies and Elon Musk in Reddit AMA

BILL GATES ISN'T A FAN of cryptocurrencies, as in a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) he cast some weapons-grade scorn at the rise of untraceable digital money.

"The main feature of cryptocurrencies is their anonymity. I don't think this is a good thing. The government's ability to find money laundering and tax evasion and terrorist funding is a good thing," he wrote.

"Right now cryptocurrencies are used for buying fentanyl and other drugs so it is a rare technology that has caused deaths in a fairly direct way. I think the speculative wave around ICOs and cryptocurrencies is super risky for those who go long."

Despite figures showing that the majority of illegal drugs are still bought using physical cash, and real-money still playing a big part in illicit activities, Gates' viewpoint seems fairly fixed.

"Yes - anonymous cash is used for these kinds of things but you have to be physically present to transfer it which makes things like kidnapping payments more difficult," he wrote, presumably between sips of poo water and looking out the window for marauding robots.

So we doubt Microsoft's inventor is likely to be investing in any emerging cryptocurrencies anytime soon.

Tech biggest luminary seemed to be feeling a bit salty in the AMA and decided to throw some shade the way of Elon Musk and his batshi... interesting ideas.

While Gates said the future of public transportation "seems overlooked", he's not convinced by Musk's Hyperloop vacuum tube mag-lev transport system currently being worked on by a clutch of licensed companies.

"I think electric cars and autonomous vehicles will be great things ... I am not sure the hyperloop concept makes sense," Gates mused. "Making it safe is hard."

One could ask Gates that he should make some new tech if he's so critical of other innovations. But he's a rather pleasant chap by all accounts and is working with his wife Melinda to eradicate polio and malaria, so we won't be the one to pose that question.

Gates also faced some nonsense questions, but we'll leave you to dig them up by visiting the Reddit AMA.