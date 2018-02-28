Vodafone promises discounted bills if fibre speeds fall below 25Mbps

UK INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDER Vodafone give customers a discounted bill if its newly-refreshed fibre packages fail to meet its 'speed guarantee'.

The firm announced on Thursday that, from 1 March, customers signing up for any of its Superfast broadband packages - Superfast 1 (up to 38Mbps) or Superfast 2 (up to 76Mbps) - will be given guaranteed speeds of at least 25Mbps and 55Mbps, respectively.

These new packages will be available from £21 and £26 per month for existing Vodafone customers, while new subscribers will have to fork out £23 and £28 per month, respectively.

What's more, if Vodafone fails to meet its self-set 'Ultimate Speed Guarantee', and speeds drop below 25Mbps, customers will be given a 15 per cent discount on their next monthly bill.

This speed guarantee will also apply to select small business plans for new and upgrading fibre broadband customers, Vodafone said, including its Essentials Superfast Broadband 1, Essentials Superfast Broadband 2, Premium Superfast Broadband 1 and Premium Superfast Broadband 2 packages.

Vodafone claims the move is an 'industry first', but BT offers a 'speed guarantee' on its new FTTP and G.fast broadband packages, ISPreview notes. The firm's promise states that if customers' speeds ever fall below 100Mbps, they will be given £20 compensation.

Nick Jeffery, Vodafone UK CEO, said: "Whether running a family or a small business, customers want guaranteed broadband speeds they can rely on.

"That's why we are launching the ultimate speed guarantee. So whether it's mum, dad and the kids streaming the latest blockbuster on movie night, or a small business owner video conferencing with clients, they'll be able to count on us."

Vodafone has also announced plans to retire its old 17Mbps 'Unlimited Standard Broadband' copper line package. Those already signed-up to the service can carry on using it, but the firm will no longer sell it to new subscribers. µ