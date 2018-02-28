Ding dong! Amazon buys smart doorbell maker Ring for £720m

DING DONG! It's the buyout bell ringing in Amazon's acquisition of smart doorbell firm Ring.

The seller of pretty much everything has reached an agreement to buy Ring for an as yet undisclosed amount, though Reuters reckons it'll be sold for more than $1bn (around £720m).

"Ring is committed to our mission to reduce crime in neighbourhoods by providing effective yet affordable home security tools to our neighbours that make a positive impact on our homes, our communities, and the world," a Ring spokesperson said in a statement to GeekWire.

"We'll be able to achieve even more by partnering with an inventive, customer-centric company like Amazon. We look forward to being a part of the Amazon team as we work toward our vision for safer neighbourhoods."

Details on what Amazon will do with Ring are also being kept under wraps, but the safe bet is on Amazon integrating Ring's products into its own portfolio of smart kit and software, notably adding in Alexa integration.

We expect Ring products to play nicely with the Amazon Echo, given Amazon appears to be pushing the smart speaker to act as a smart home hub.

Ring made a noise in the tech world with its smart video doorbell that when rung, forwards a video feed through to a user's smartphone or tablet allowing them to get a good eyeful of who's calling.

But rather than tickle voyeuristic vibes, the doorbell was designed to allow users to keep a better eye on their home and rumble any would-be burglars.

With Alexa integration, such a doorbell could become even smarter and make use of image recognition technology, as well as tap into Amazon Web Services cloud to save clips of any dodgy people who came calling or details of people who are legitimately allowed access to a person house.

This could effectively turn the Ring doorbell into a form of a digital doorman, granting or denying access to callers. Such a tool would be a pretty neat way at keeping bothersome neighbours at bay; "Sorry Sandra, Miriam isn't in for the eighth morning in the row, you'll have to handle your incredibly dull break-up with Klaus by yourself," an Alexa equipped Ring doorbell says in our warped mind.

Of course, this is all just wild speculation, so we'll have to wait and see what Amazon has in store for Ring. µ