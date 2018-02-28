Intel pushes out stable Spectre fixes for Broadwell and Haswell machines

CHIPMAKER Intel has released supposedly stable microcode updates for its Broadwell and Haswell processors to mitigate against the Spectre chip flaw.

Intel releases firmware updates for Broadwell and Haswell machines earlier this year but was forced to yank the patches after users quickly complained that they were experiencing increased reboots since installing them.

"We have received reports from a few customers of higher system reboots after applying firmware updates. Specifically, these systems are running Intel Broadwell and Haswell CPUs for both client and data centre," the firm admitted at the time.

New documentation from Intel this week confirms that stable updates are now available for Broadwell processors with the IDs 50662, 50663, 50664, 40671, 406F1, 306D4 and 40671 and Haswell versions 306C3, 4066, 306F2, 40651 and 306C3.

The document also confirms that Spectre fixes for Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge chips are still in beta and being tested by hardware partners.

However, there are still 16 processors - including Bloomfield, Clarksfield and Wolfsdale - which are listed on the document as still in the "planning" stage, so it remains unclear as to when Intel will release fixes for these CPUs. A future nine are listed as "pre-beta", which means updates are currently being tested by partners.

The release of stable updates for Broadwell and Haswell machines comes a week after the firm pushed out fresh microcode patches to tackle the Spectre flaw on Skylake, Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake chipsets.