Intel pushes out stable Spectre fixes for Broadwell and Haswell machines
Comes after initial patch caused 'increased reboots'
CHIPMAKER Intel has released supposedly stable microcode updates for its Broadwell and Haswell processors to mitigate against the Spectre chip flaw.
Intel releases firmware updates for Broadwell and Haswell machines earlier this year but was forced to yank the patches after users quickly complained that they were experiencing increased reboots since installing them.
"We have received reports from a few customers of higher system reboots after applying firmware updates. Specifically, these systems are running Intel Broadwell and Haswell CPUs for both client and data centre," the firm admitted at the time.
New documentation from Intel this week confirms that stable updates are now available for Broadwell processors with the IDs 50662, 50663, 50664, 40671, 406F1, 306D4 and 40671 and Haswell versions 306C3, 4066, 306F2, 40651 and 306C3.
The document also confirms that Spectre fixes for Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge chips are still in beta and being tested by hardware partners.
However, there are still 16 processors - including Bloomfield, Clarksfield and Wolfsdale - which are listed on the document as still in the "planning" stage, so it remains unclear as to when Intel will release fixes for these CPUs. A future nine are listed as "pre-beta", which means updates are currently being tested by partners.
The release of stable updates for Broadwell and Haswell machines comes a week after the firm pushed out fresh microcode patches to tackle the Spectre flaw on Skylake, Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake chipsets.
At the time, Intel said it's fresh Spectre-mitigating updates have passed "extensive testing by customers and industry partners to ensure the updated versions are ready for production."
While Intel is being clear about its update schedule, reports last week claimed that the firm intentionally hid the discovery of the Meltdown and Spectre chip security flaws from US cybersecurity officials.
A bunch of tech firms are claiming that Intel didn't make the issue known to US-CERT until they leaked to the public. This was six months after Google's security researchers notified the chipmaker in June. µ
