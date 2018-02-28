Asus' Zenfone 5Z is an iPhone X clone with Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM

PC MAKER Asus has become the latest Android OEM to shamelessly embrace the iPhone X's 'notch' with its Zenfone 5 and 5Z smartphones.

Unveiled at MWC in Barcelona on Tuesday, the Asus Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 5Z are, undoubtedly, clones of Apple's latest flagship. Asus knows it too, telling The Verge: "Some people will say it's copying Apple, but we cannot get away from what users want."

According to Asus, though, its notch is 26 per cent smaller than that on the iPhone X, allowing for a more significant 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a larger 6.2in screen size.

However, it's unclear why the 'notch' is present, as although the Zenfone 5 and 5Z have a Face Unlock option, this is by no means as advanced as the Face ID system on the iPhone X. So much so, that Asus has included a fingerprint sensor as back up.

As noted by The Verge, Asus is making some spurious AI claims, too. The firm has equipped the phones with a feature called 'AI Display' that, much like Apple's True Tone, automatically adjusts the colour temperature. Another feature called 'AI Boost' optimises the smartphones' performance for games and other demanding tasks.

When quizzed about these overreaching AI claims, Asus said it was "adopting a broad definition of AI".

You will find some actual AI features in the photography department, though. Both the Zenfone 5 and 5Z feature a 12MP sensor and a secondary 120-degree wide-angle lens - again like the iPhone X - which come paired with "AI-enhanced camera features" including scene detection, real-time beautification and photo learning.

Elsewhere, the top-end Asus Zenfone 5Z packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB built-in storage. The Zenfone 5 will feature a less-powered Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Both models pack a 6.2in Full HD+ display, which ASUS claims to have squeezed into a 5.5in body size. Both will also ship running Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Asus also on Tuesday unveiled the Zenfone 5 Lite, a 6in Android smartphone that packs the 'world's first' true four camera system. This comprises of a 20MP sensor on the front and 16MP sensor on the rear, both of which have been paired with a secondary 120-degree wide-angle lens.

The Zenfone 5 Lite also packs a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3,000mAh battery and a triple-slot SIM/microSD card holder.

Full availability details for Asus Zenfone 5 Series have not yet been announced. However, Asus did say that the Zenfone 5 will be available in April, while the Zenfone 5Z will arrive on shelves sometime in June priced at "less than $500". µ