Qualcomm's Snapdragon 700 CPU wants to bring AI to affordable Android mobes

QUALCOMM'S BOFFINS are clearly working overtime as the chip makers have revealed the Snapdragon 700 Mobile Platform Series.

Another mobile chipset you may sigh, already bloated on 5G chip news and the Snapdragon 845 that features inside Samsung Galaxy S9.

But the Snapdragon 700 has some pretty nifty ambitions, namely bringing artificial intelligence (AI) smart to cheaper smartphones.

While many AI features, think Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, tap into cloud power to get their smarts, a decent chip is still needed to turn garbled voice commands into something a smart assistant can work with.

In lower-end phones, which don't tend to get the top chips from Qualcomm and pals, powering AI tech can be a bit of a tall order.

However, Qualcomm is touting a more efficient chip architecture with the Snapdragon 700 and enhancements in the Kryo CPU, Hexagon Vector processor and Adreno visual processing subsystem, to make its chip better at delivering AI features on cheaper gadgets.

And that efficiency is also being claimed to bring improvements to mobile battery life and camera performance.

"From our cutting-edge Qualcomm AI Engine to superior camera, device performance and power, the Snapdragon 700 Series is optimised to support the experiences consumers have come to expect from the most advanced mobile devices at a lower price point," said Alex Katouzian, general manager at the Qualcomm's mobile division.

And to top all this off, the Snapdragon 700 will come with support for a host of connectivity features, like "ultra-fast LTE", carrier WiFi, and enhanced Bluetooth 5.

For folks who don't like shelling out north of £500 for a flagship Android phone, yet don't want a weedy lower-end handset, the Snapdragon 700 could be the panacea to the conundrum. It could yield affordable phones that rock features normally reserved for high-end smartphones.

That being said, if MWC 2018 is anything to go by, there's a truckload of mid to low-end mobiles that have distinctly premium looks and features.

And the OnePlus 5T rocks a powerful Snapdragon 835 chip and a suite of flagship features for a mid-range price. So you can already get a very well-equipped phone and keep all of your kidneys. µ