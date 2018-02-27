Spotify, HDR and improved voice control coming to Sky Q boxes this year

BROADCASTING GIANT Sky has announced a mega-update for Sky Q that will bring Spotify and HDR support to the service later this year.

First and foremost, Sky announced that the Spotify app will be landing on Sky Q boxes - a service that will go hand-in-hand with its newly-announced Soundbox. It'll be available to both premium and free Spotify account holders, and will be able to stream to TV speakers via AirPlay or Bluetooth.

HDR support is also coming to Sky Q customers this spring, which is good news for 4K TV owners. The firm is also promising Ultra HD content that's available by the end of the year.

In a bid to take on the likes of Amazon's Fire devices and Apple TV, Sky is also bringing improved voice functionality to Sky Q users. This will allow users to bark at the TV box in order to get it to offer up personalised recommendations, but it won't offer the same level of functionality as Amazon's Alexa.

These recommendations will come courtesy of Sky's souped-up personalisation features, which will see Sky Q use machine learning to take stock of your viewing habits to offer up more relevant content. The sports section, for example, will be tweaked to reflect customer's favourite sports and teams.

Elsewhere in Sky's incoming mega-update, Sky Q users will find a new widescreen user interface, a new Kids mode and support for more devices for streaming on-the-go

Jeremy Darroch, group chief executive at Sky, swooned: "Sky Q keeps getting better and better. With this suite of innovation, we are taking the user experience to another level - and we won't stop there.

"We will continue enhancing Sky Q and finding new ways to bring customers more of what they love, and in so doing ensure we appeal to every household and everyone in that household. With Spotify joining our Sky Q platform, we are giving customers the best home entertainment experience in Europe."

Sky hasn't said exactly when the update will arrive but has tabled a release for sometime this spring.

News of this incoming Sky Q update comes just hours after Comcast made a £22bn bid to take over the company, besting 21st Century Fox's offer earlier £18.5bn offer. µ