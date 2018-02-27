Bad news, Apple fanatics: Your iCloud data is on Google's cloud

IRONY ALERT! Apple has quietly confirmed that it uses Google's cloud to support its iCloud data storage, despite the firm's obvious rivalry.

The mea culpa surfaced in the latest version of the iOS Security Guide, spotted by CNBC, which noted that Google's Cloud Platform, along with other third-party storage services such as Amazon's S3, are used to store large chunks on encrypted iCloud data.

"The encrypted chunks of the file are stored, without any user-identifying information, using third-party storage services, such as S3 and Google Cloud Platform," the Security Guide states.

There's no exact word on what type of iCloud data is stored on Google Cloud Platform. So it could be flush with celebrity nude pics, prank videos and the odd document likely comprising a kale smoothie recipe and designs for 'dope sneakers'.

Reports of Apple relying on Google's cloud have been circulating since 2016, but Cupertino's infamous secrecy meant any rumours went unconfirmed until now.

But with concerns over data collection and privacy on the rise, Apple has undoubtedly felt obliged to provide some clarity on where iCloud data is being stored, how it's being protected and who could access it.

Given the millions of iPhone and iCloud users, it's no surprise Apple needs a little help from third-party cloud storage firms; it has in the past tapped into Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Yet, we can't help but raise a wry eyebrow at it turning to Google for help. After all, various degrees of shade has been thrown between Cupertino and Mountain View over the years. Still, when it comes to money making we guess that trumps corporate pride.

There has been more than a few 'hmm' moments surrounding iCloud, including how iPhone call history could be extracted from it and how 'deleted' Safari search history is stored in iCloud. Maybe having the likes of Google helping out with cloud wrangling will help Apple avoid such gaffes in the future. µ