EE back up and running after customers complain of data borkage

MOBILE OPERATOR EE is reportedly suffering borkage across the UK, with hundreds of users complaining that they're unable to access mobile internet.

Down Detector shows that the BT-owned network has been suffering issues since around 8am this morning, which is - according to its live outage map - affecting users all across the country.

"No internet... and when trying to log in on the website every page is crashing... their text service also can't process requests! Useless," one EE customer moaned on the Down Detector website.

Another adds: "Says I have 4G but no internet apps work. Texts and call ok - but not I guess iMessage. Cant log into the EE site via work. It's a mess."

In a statement given to INQ, EE confirmed that it's aware of the issue and is working to fix it as quickly as possible.

"We're aware of a data issue affecting some internet services for some of our customers," an EE spokesperson said. "Phone calls and text messages are not affected in any way and are working as normal.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we're working to fix the issue as quickly as possible."

While the firm didn't say what's causing the issue, the operator said on Twitter that a "technical issue" is to blame for the borkage.

We've identified a technical issue with one of our systems and we are working to fix it as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — EE (@EE) February 27, 2018

This outage comes just days after EE, along with its rival mobile operators, announced plans to increase its contract prices in the coming months.

EE said that its tariff prices will go up in line with December's Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation figure, from 30 March.

"Like many service providers, our pay monthly plans increase by RPI annually, and this year customers on our most popular plan will typically see an increase of 85p a month," an EE spokesperson said.

This increase, which will affect all pay-monthly mobile customers unless they joined EE or upgraded after 6 February 2018, will see the price of contracts increase by 4.1 per cent. This means an EE customer on a £29.99 a month contract will see their monthly bill rise by £1.22.

Update

EE has been in touch to tell us that the issue has now been fixed.

"We've fixed a technical issue that affected mobile internet services for some of our customers this morning," a spokesperson said. "All services are now being restored for our customers and should be back to normal soon.

"We'd like to thank our customers for their patience while we fixed this issue, and we apologise for any inconvenience." µ