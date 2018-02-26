Huawei P20 leak confirms iPhone X-style notch, dual rear cameras

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei's upcoming P20 smartphone will feature an iPhone X-style notch, according to leaked images of the device.

Evan Blass posted the images on Twitter (below), which all-but-confirm that the Huawei P20 will feature an Apple-esque cut out at the top of the display to squeeze a front-facing camera into the otherwise largely 'bezel-less' design.

Huawei P20 (with two, not three, rear cameras) pic.twitter.com/GRJbIS8NNY — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018

Earlier rumours, along with Huawei's own teaser, had suggested that the P20 would be the first smartphone to tout a triple-lens rear-camera set up. However, these latest leaked images show that this isn't the case, with the Huawei P20 set pack just two rear-facing cameras.

These cameras will be developed in partnership with Leica, according to reports, and will allegedly feature 5x Hybrid Zoom, trumping the 2x optical zoom found on Apple's iPhone X.

While Huawei appears to be borrowing features from Apple's flagship to stick inside its upcoming flagship, the firm's CEO Richard Yu claimed that the P20 will be "much better" than the iPhone X during its MWC presser on Sunday.

"Next month, the P20, we will have some big, bold innovations of camera technology. It will be much much better than all the other phones." Yu then picks up someones iPhone X says, "including this."

"I know I may not be humble, but [the P20] will be much better. It's not going to be a little bit better, but much better."

Besides its iPhone-a-like notch and camera setup, the Huawei P20 is expected to ship with the same Kirin 970 processor found inside the Mate 10 Pro. This SoC packs a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that allows for native AI processing to be combined with cloud-based AI for an "intelligent" and "personalised" experience.

The Oreo-powered smartphone will also pack a 2280x1080 display and a 2,900mAh battery, according to a recent FCC filing.

The Huawei P20 will be unveiled in Paris on 27 February, and INQ will be there to bring you all of the latest. µ